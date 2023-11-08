ZestyAI Recognized on Deloitte Fast 500 List as one of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies in North America

Three-year revenue growth of 837 percent earns ZestyAI a spot on the annual list

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI , the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has ranked 169 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a list of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

ZestyAI's recognition on the Deloitte Fast 500 list highlights the growing demand for innovative ways to handle climate risk. The company's rapid growth stems from its transformative insights into property vulnerability for the insurance and real estate sectors. Over the past year, they've introduced new products, including Z-HAIL, Z-WIND, and Z-STORM, and have strengthened and expanded their customer relationships.

"ZestyAI's growth is fueled by being at the intersection of two current megatrends: AI and Climate," said Attila Toth, Founder and CEO of ZestyAI. "By offering a new approach to major challenges like wildfires and severe storms, we are tackling issues that are plaguing the insurance industry, costing hundreds of billions of dollars annually."

"Each year, we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, Vice Chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. Technology Sector Leader.

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

This recognition marks the fifth award ZestyAI has received this year, having already been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, been included on the CB Insights Insurtech 50 list, received an AI Breakthrough Award for Machine Learning, and received a PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries for Risk Management Innovation.

ZestyAI applies artificial intelligence to over 200 billion data points from aerial imagery, permits, real estate transactions, climatology, and historic loss data to identify risk and assess exposure, including the impact of catastrophic events like wildfires, hail, and wind storms. ZestyAI delivers comprehensive data-driven insights to assist clients in navigating climate and property risks effectively.

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI is the leading property and climate risk platform for Property and Casualty insurers in North America. The company has revolutionized the world's understanding and management of property and climate perils by combining artificial intelligence with historical losses and cutting-edge data sources. Leading carriers trust ZestyAI's platform to identify risk and assess exposure, including the impact of catastrophic events like wildfires, hail, and wind storms. ZestyAI helps insurers make more informed underwriting decisions, rate fairly and accurately, and improve customer experience through actionable risk insights that both property owners and regulators trust.

For more information on how ZestyAI is revolutionizing risk management, visit zesty.ai .

