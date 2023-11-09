CBAK Energy Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

DALIAN, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues from sales of batteries were $44.3 million , an increase of 71.5% from $25.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Net revenues from batteries used in light electric vehicles were $1.11 million , an decrease of 2.8% from $1.15 million in the same period of 2022.

Net revenues from batteries used in electric vehicles were $0.40 million , an increase of 19.5 times from $0.02 million in the same period of 2022.

Net revenues from uninterruptible supplies were $42.8 million , an increase of 73.5% from $24.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross margin for the battery business was 26.4%, an increase of 17.7 percentage points from 8.7% in the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $6.3 million , compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Amid the slowdown in China's battery industry and macro headwinds, we are pleased to deliver robust growth in our primary battery business and achieve both operating and net income in the third quarter, further improving our profitability. Looking ahead, we anticipate sustaining our solid financial and operating performance. This is supported by our significant order backlog, which exceeds our production capacity. Notably, orders for the Dalian facility have been scheduled toward the end of 2024, and our Nanjing facility is also overwhelmed. At the same time, we are continuing to improve production efficiency and expand production capacity, bolstering our market-leading position and reinforcing our growth trajectory."

Jiewei Li, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board of the Company, added, "As the battery business returned to year-over-year growth in the third quarter, we also recorded the ongoing improvements in gross margin and operating profit margin. This was underpinned by a sharp increase in the contribution of our higher-margin battery business and a reduction in the cost of revenues as we further leveraged our technology to improve production efficiency. Alongside a growing number of orders for our battery products, we will continue to find the right balance between growth and profitability while investing in R&D and production capacity expansion to enhance our sustainable, long-term competitiveness."

Third Quarter of 2023 Business Highlights & Recent Developments

In September, CBAK Energy announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nanjing CBAK reached an agreement with BAK Battery to acquire, from BAK Battery, a 5% stake in BAK Power, an unrelated, well-respected power battery R&D and manufacturing company.

In September, CBAK Energy announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nanjing CBAK received an order worth RMB33.58 million from Anker, one of the largest third-party accessories suppliers globally for Apple Inc.'s products.

Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $63.4 million, representing an increase of 9.9% compared to $57.7 million in the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in the Company's battery business.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business

2022 Third Quarter

2023

Third Quarter

% Change

YoY Net Revenues ($)

25,845,959

44,327,653

71.5 Gross Profits ($)

2,242,930

11,698,226

421.6 Gross Margin

8.7 %

26.4 %

- Net Income ($)

1,064,317

7,770,711

630.1 Net Revenues from Battery

Business on Applications ($)











Electric Vehicles

19,688

402,863

1946.2 Light Electric Vehicles

1,146,370

1,114,107

-2.8 Uninterruptable supplies

24,679,901

42,810,683

73.5 Total

25,845,959

44,327,653

71.5

Cost of revenues was $51.2 million, representing a decrease of 5.7% from $54.3 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease in the cost of revenues corresponds to the Company's higher gross profit from the batteries' segment.

Gross profit was $12.2 million, representing an increase of 254.0% from $3.5 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin was 19.3%, compared to 6.0% in the same period of 2022.

Total operating expenses were $7.0 million, representing an increase of 40.8% from $4.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses were $2.6 million , an increase of 8.1% from $2.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were $1.1 million , an increase of 33.8% from $0.8 million in the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million , an increase of 73.7% from $1.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Provision for doubtful accounts was $0.02 million , compared to a recovery of doubtful accounts of $0.14 million in the same period of 2022.

Operating income amounted to $5.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Finance expense, net amounted to $0.4 million, compared to finance income, net of $0.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Change in fair value of warrants was $0.02 million, compared to $0.94 million in the same period of 2022. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to the share price movement.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $6.3 million, compared to net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $290 in the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $6.3 million, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.07, compared to $0.00 in the same period of 2022.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company's products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

(In US$ except for number of shares)

















December 31,

2022



September 30,

2023



















(Unaudited)

Assets



















Current assets



















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 6,519,212



$ 3,176,249

Pledged deposits







30,836,864





42,511,872

Trade and bills receivable, net







27,413,575





45,564,242

Inventories







49,446,291





37,451,597

Prepayments and other receivable







5,915,080





7,266,257

Receivables from former subsidiary, net







5,518,052





323,973

Income tax recoverable







57,934





-

Total current assets







125,707,008





136,294,190























Property, plant and equipment, net







90,004,527





93,587,460

Construction in progress







9,954,202





35,605,326

Long-term investments, net







945,237





897,635

Prepaid land use rights







12,361,163





11,503,787

Intangible assets, net







1,309,058





936,062

Deposit paid for acquisition of long-term investments







-





3,669,851

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net







1,264,560





949,192

Deferred tax assets, net







2,486,979





3,397,566

Total assets





$ 244,032,734



$ 286,841,069























Liabilities



















Current liabilities



















Trade and bills payable





$ 67,491,435



$ 88,176,563

Short-term bank borrowings







14,907,875





33,190,571

Other short-term loans







689,096





338,581

Accrued expenses and other payables







25,605,661





38,481,174

Payables to former subsidiaries, net







358,067





389,250

Deferred government grants, current







1,299,715





366,171

Product warranty provisions







26,215





23,285

Warrants liability







136,000





-

Operating lease liability, current







575,496





366,391

Finance lease liability, current







844,297





-

Total current liabilities







111,933,857





161,331,986























Deferred government grants, non-current







5,577,020





5,022,216

Product warranty provisions







450,613





471,384

Operating lease liability, non-current







607,222





462,323

Accrued expenses and other payables, non-current







1,085,525





-

Total liabilities







119,654,237





167,287,909























Commitments and contingencies









































Shareholders' equity



















Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized;

89,135,064 issued and 88,990,858 outstanding as of December

31, 2022 and 89,611,396 issued and 89,467,190 outstanding as

of September 30, 2023







89,135





89,611

Donated shares







14,101,689





14,101,689

Additional paid-in capital







246,240,998





247,200,355

Statutory reserves







1,230,511





1,230,511

Accumulated deficit







(131,946,705)





(129,627,258)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(8,153,644)





(14,330,746)











121,561,984





118,664,162

Less: Treasury shares







(4,066,610)





(4,066,610)

Total shareholders' equity







117,495,374





114,597,552

Non-controlling interests







6,883,123





4,955,608

Total equity







124,378,497





119,553,160























Total liabilities and shareholder's equity





$ 244,032,734



$ 286,841,069



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 (Unaudited) (In US$ except for number of shares)























Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,







2022



2023



2022



2023

Net revenues



$ 57,721,692



$ 63,441,109



$ 194,267,650



$ 148,258,680

Cost of revenues





(54,261,244)





(51,192,531)





(179,955,540)





(129,219,716)

Gross profit





3,460,448





12,248,578





14,312,110





19,038,964

Operating expenses:

































Research and development

expenses





(2,385,591)





(2,577,714)





(7,998,181)





(8,013,760)

Sales and marketing expenses





(834,501)





(1,116,377)





(2,361,839)





(2,800,969)

General and administrative

expenses





(1,866,055)





(3,240,770)





(6,556,944)





(9,302,798)

Recovery of (provision for)

doubtful accounts





142,966





(24,623)





(68,651)





(286,283)

Total operating expenses





(4,943,181)





(6,959,484)





(16,985,615)





(20,403,810)

Operating (loss) income





(1,482,733)





5,289,094





(2,673,505)





(1,364,846)

Finance income (expenses), net





687,345





(447,031)





71,869





(189,248)

Other (expenses) income, net





(991,352)





601,654





(1,165,094)





1,022,907

Change in fair value of warrants





936,000





15,000





4,699,000





136,000

Income (loss) before income tax





(850,740)





5,458,717





932,270





(395,187)

Income tax credit (expenses)





2,012





305,431





(84,230)





1,015,626

Net (loss) income





(848,728)





5,764,148





848,040





620,439

Less: Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interest





848,438





570,644





401,313





1,699,008

Net (loss) income attributable to

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.



$ (290)



$ 6,334,792



$ 1,249,353



$ 2,319,447





































Net (loss) income





(848,728)





5,764,148





848,040





620,439

Other comprehensive loss

































– Foreign currency translation

adjustment





(8,925,745)





(515,279)





(15,620,472)





(6,405,609)

Comprehensive (loss) income





(9,774,473)





5,248,869





(14,772,432)





(5,785,170)

Less: Comprehensive loss

attributable to non-controlling

interest





1,632,419





553,874





1,150,285





1,927,515

Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to CBAK Energy

Technology, Inc.



$ (8,142,054)



$ 5,802,743



$ (13,622,147)



$ (3,857,655)





































Income (loss) per share

































– Basic



$ (0.00) *

$ 0.07



$ 0.01



$ 0.03

– Diluted



$ (0.00) *

$ 0.07



$ 0.01



$ 0.03





































Weighted average number of

shares of common stock:

































– Basic





88,996,692





89,473,026





88,900,977





89,171,988

– Diluted





88,996,692





89,904,319





88,923,265





89,582,401



