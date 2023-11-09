Deep Indian Kitchen is Spreading the Light with 10,000 Free Meals this Diwali

Celebrating The Indian Festival Of Lights, Deep Indian Kitchen Invites More People To Join Its Table via Instacart

UNION, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Indian Kitchen , the fastest-growing frozen Indian food brand in America known for unrivaled authenticity and restaurant quality, is welcoming 10,000 people across the US to enjoy a free meal for Diwali. Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, marks the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated by over 1 billion people worldwide, traditionally with several days of fireworks and feasts. Exploring Indian cuisine is new for many, and even fans have still yet to experience the breadth and depth of its wonderful sauces and spices. This Diwali, Deep Indian Kitchen is excited to help more Americans experience Indian culture from the comfort of their own homes, through food such as its handmade Samosas and Chicken Tikka Masala, slow-simmered for 10+ hours. Beginning November 9th, consumers can head to the Instacart website or app to select an entrée or samosa and redeem this offer while supplies last. Delivery fees will still apply.

"The festival of Diwali is about spending time together and spreading light to one another while enjoying a delicious feast with rich spices, samosas, naan, sweets, and more. We at Deep Indian Kitchen are excited to share the deeper meaning behind Diwali and do our part by introducing incredible Indian food and culture to thousands of new people," said Kiernan Laughlin, General Manager of Deep Indian Kitchen. "At the core of our business, we are dedicated to making restaurant-quality and authentic Indian food more accessible and are excited to expand its reach through this giveaway."

Offering authentic, convenient, ready-in-minutes entrees, samosas, and naan, all of Deep Indian Kitchen's meals are made from scratch in small batches using family recipes from India that are passed down for generations and packed with spices and flavor. Customers can choose to redeem one of the following of Deep Indian Kitchen's best-selling frozen entrees:

Chicken Tikka Masala with Cumin Basmati Rice

Spinach Paneer with Turmeric Rice

Chicken Curry with Turmeric Rice

Potato & Pea Samosas with Tamarind Mint Chutney

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Chicken Biryani

Coconut Chicken Korma Cumin Basmati Rice

Plant-Based Chik'n Tikka Masala Cumin Basmati Rice

Chickpea Masala Samosas

Chicken Vindaloo with Turmeric Rice

About Deep Indian Kitchen

The Deep Indian Kitchen brand was created and launched in 2019. It is owned by Deep Foods Inc., the 3-generation Indian-American family company that has been the largest manufacturer of Indian food for the Indian-American community since 1977. True to the "Deep" name, which symbolizes "enlightenment" in India, the brand was created to help all Americans learn more about India by elevating and expanding access to modern, high quality Indian food, and guiding them through the cuisine's vast culinary experiences. Deep Indian Kitchen has quickly become one of the fastest growing food brands in the US. Its deeply flavorful, ready-in-minutes meals, breads, and appetizers are currently available in the frozen section of more than 20,000 stores nationwide, as well as at its 3 fast-casual Deep Indian Kitchen restaurants in New York City and New Jersey.

Deep Indian Kitchen's roots in enlightenment extend to its mission to share the best of Indian culture through food that not only tastes good but also does good. Every purchase of Deep Indian Kitchen's products benefits the Deepkiran Foundation, a company-founded charitable organization, which helps provide access to education for underprivileged children in rural India.

