Turn Any Dish Into Pizza with Two New Seasoning Blends, Perfect for Holiday Gifting: 'Make it Pepperoni' and 'Everything Pizza'

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pizza Hut announces a new collaboration hotter than a fresh-out-of-the-oven pizza: the Collectible Seasoning Duet Box Set. Designed in partnership with Chain, the LA-based pop-up phenomenon behind the much talked about Hut Hat, this collaboration features two brand new spice blends and a limited-edition shaker inspired by Pizza Hut's iconic lamps. For the first time ever, pizza-lovers can make any and every meal into a pizza party – now in shake-and-sprinkle form.

MOVE OVER BAGEL SEASONINGS, PIZZA HUT AND CHAIN TEAM-UP TO SPICE-UP ALL OF YOUR DISHES WITH NEW COLLECTIBLE 'SEASONING DUET’ BOX SET (PRNewswire)

Pizza Hut's 'Make it Pepperoni' Seasoning: The universally loved pizza topping, now as a delicious seasoning. Pizza Hut's culinary masterminds have captured the beloved flavors of Pizza Hut's signature pepperoni in this vegan seasoning blend. Now pepperoni lovers can bring that salty, spicy, tangy flavor to any and every dish: popcorn, pasta, veggies, avocado toast — even ice cream!

Chain's 'Everything Pizza Shake': The days of having to reach for an assortment of seasoning shakers is over. Everything Pizza Shake combines all the wonderful flavors of the pizzeria — oregano, red pepper flake, parmesan — with Chain's umami blend to save your wrist the multiple shakes. One shake of the Everything Pizza Shake, and the dish is pizza-perfect.

"We're thrilled to serve up the 'Seasoning Duet' to our fans so they can enjoy the taste of Pizza Hut at home in a completely new way," says Penny Shaheen, Head of Food Innovation at Pizza Hut US. "This seasoning duo brings the unmistakable taste of our pepperoni right to your kitchen -- perfect for any pizza aficionado."

This collectible box set also includes the limited-edition 'Hut Shaker' — a custom designed retro-inspired pizzeria shaker that pays homage to the beloved Pizza Hut stained glass lamps — and can be used with either seasoning blend.

"The amount of people who have told me that they used to steal those little glass shakers from Pizza Huts is astounding," added Chain co-founder Nicholas Kraft. "People clearly wanted to bring home those pizzeria flavors, so that's what we've created with The Hut Shaker and these seasoning blends: all the joy and flavors of a meal at Pizza Hut without any of the crime."

Whether enhancing homemade pizza to gourmet heights or experimenting with new recipes, this dynamic duet promises to be a trusted companion in the kitchen. The collectible box set, including the "Seasoning Duet" and "Hut Shaker" is priced at $60 and is available for a limited time only while supplies last for pre-order at eatatchain.com starting on Thursday, November 9. Don't forget to tag @pizzahut and @eatatchain on Instagram with your culinary masterpieces and show us how you season!

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas and since then has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original® Pan and Original® Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order. Today, Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 16+. See applicable terms at https://hutrewards.pizzahut.com/terms/. A global leader in the pizza category, Pizza Hut operates more than 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Through its enormous presence, Pizza Hut works to unlock opportunity for its team members and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. You can remain up to date on what's happening at Pizza Hut by following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Chain

Chain began as a labor of love, with Chef Tim Hollingsworth cooking up one-of-a-kind homages to childhood favorites in abandoned Los Angeles alleys during Covid to throngs of excited foodies, quickly growing into a local phenomenon.

Co-founded by actor-writer B.J. Novak and Hollingsworth, producers Jack Davis and Nicholas Kraft, talent manager Byron Ashley, and entrepreneur Abe Burns, our instantly sold out drops and collaborations with the several of the most iconic and beloved chain restaurants is a testament to just how much love there is for chain culture -- and of course, Chef Tim's insanely delicious creations. Chain reinvents the classics for modern palates and expectations without forgetting what made them so beloved and iconic.

