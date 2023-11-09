Opening Ceremony and Plenary Session Held at 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

WUZHEN, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online: The 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit Opening Ceremony and Plenary Session took place on November 8 with World Internet Conference Secretary General Ren Xianliang presiding.

Some of the esteemed guests who spoke included Minister of Information of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar U Maung Maung Ohn; Chairman and CEO of IBM Arvind Krishna; Chairman of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. Yang Jie; Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Yongming Wu; Executive Director and Co-CEO of Shanghai Xunmeng Information Technology Co., Ltd. Zhao Jiazhen; Secretary General of AICTO Mohamed Ben Amor; Co-Founder of 360 Security Technology Zhou Hongyi; Lenovo Group Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing; Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Wu Hequan; Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and American Academy of Arts and Sciences Zhang Yaqin; Founding Father of Internet of the Republic of Korea and Professor Emeritus of KAIST Kilnam Chon, and Founding Father of African Internet and Chairman of Network Computer Systems in Ghana Nii Quaynor.

During the events, memorial cups were presented to the winners of the Wuzhen Summit 10-Year Commemorative Honour, and the first group of World Internet Conference Global Youth Leaders received certificates marking their selection. (PRNewswire)

The 2023 WIC Wuzhen Summit is dedicated to "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All — Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", with 20 sub-forums on topics ranging from digital cooperation within the Global Development Initiative and collaborative green transformation toward digital sustainability to artificial intelligence (AI). More than 1,800 online and offline participants from over 120 countries and regions worldwide are expected to take part.

