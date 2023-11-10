Research Solutions to Participate in Pair of Investor Conferences

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, announced it will participate in a pair of investor conferences.

ROTH MKM 12th Annual Technology Conference

Wednesday, November 15

Yale Club - New York, NY



Thursday, November 16

The Statler - Dallas, TX



The company will present at 8:40 am CT and can be accessed through the Southwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants at www.IDEASconferences.com. Qualified investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact Steven Hooser at shooser@threepa.com.

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

