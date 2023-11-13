Branford Set the Rhythm! Acquires Life Sciences Bolt-on

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle Partners, a leading North American focused private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, Lafayette Instrument, LLC (Lafayette), has acquired Actimetrics, Inc. By joining forces with Actimetrics, Lafayette Instrument reinforces its commitment to offer the life science research community experiment-focused software and instrumentation with unparalleled support.

Lafayette (https://lafayetteneuroscience.com/) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of scientific instrumentation equipment for the life sciences, polygraph and human evaluation markets. Actimetrics is a leader in scientific instrumentation equipment and software for circadian rhythm biology and animal behavioral neuroscience, which is utilized by leading universities and research institutions globally.

Benjamin Mangrich, the CEO of Lafayette Instrument, commented on this acquisition, stating, "We have been working closely with Actimetrics for many years as both a supplier and customer, and we are thrilled to bring them into the Lafayette Instrument family."

"This acquisition provides Lafayette with the opportunity to increase its product offering to existing and new life sciences customers," said Ceon Francis, Managing Director of Branford Castle. "We are excited to work with the Lafayette management team to continue to support the future growth of the company."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Akerman LLP provided legal advisory services to Lafayette for the transaction.

About Lafayette Instrument

Lafayette Instrument Company has over 75 years of experience engineering and manufacturing high-quality scientific instrumentation and data acquisition equipment for disciplines such as biology, neuroscience, pharmaceutical and medical research, physical therapy and rehabilitation, security, and law enforcement. Lafayette is positioned at the forefront of neuroscientific discovery, human evaluation, and credibility assessment. Lafayette Instrument is a portfolio company of Branford Castle Partners, LP ("Branford Castle"), a New York City-based private equity firm.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford is a private market investor, with offices in Florida and New York, that has a 35-year history of helping to grow businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford is particularly keen on the strong relationships it builds with its portfolio company managers. Branford has specific expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products and services, commercial distribution, business services and logistics.

View original content:

SOURCE Branford Castle Partners