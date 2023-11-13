KNORR CELEBRATES THE POWER OF CONNECTION WITH UNIQUE "TASTE OF HOME" CAMPAIGN

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knorr, a global flavor expert, today launched its "Taste of Home" campaign to celebrate the rich food culture of diverse communities in North America. As a global food brand since 1838, Knorr has been a pantry staple for many Americans and Canadians in their countries of origin. Here in the United States and Canada markets, Knorr's portfolio also includes the best-selling products from many parts of the world such as Knorr Mexican Mi Arroz, Knorr Chinese Chicken Broth Mix, Knorr Filipino Sinigang Soup mixes, and many more. Knorr aspires to be a kitchen partner that home chefs can trust to deliver their authentic flavors. Food has always had a magical power of creating connections and memories, and Knorr is excited to use their platform to amplify voices, talents and the journey of diverse communities through their food stories.

To kick off this multi-faceted campaign, Knorr collaborated with emerging Vietnamese-American artist Faith Cao ( @caoculator ) and Filipino-American artist Amira Humes ( @creative.amira ) to create large-scale murals in major cities. Through these murals, the artists were able to share their unique stories of how Knorr has played a pivotal role in connecting them with their personal narratives, cultural backgrounds, and deeply ingrained traditions. The installations serve as a visual representation of the profound impact that authentic flavors can have on an individual's life, inspiring them to share their art and stories with the world.

Consumers are encouraged to visit the murals located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Civic Center, Denver, and engage with the artists' stories by sharing their own stories on social media using #CookWithKnorr.

Denver, CO Mural: 1246 Delaware St., Denver, CO 80204; Live through November 22, 2023

Brooklyn, NY Mural: Wythe Ave. & N. 11th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249; Live from November 13 - December 12 , 2023

Aimed at encouraging consumers to create authentic meals in a way that is personal to them, Knorr will also publish a TV commercial and unique docuseries. Both will spotlight individual experiences of Asian Americans and Asian Canadians by exploring cultural connections with the use of Knorr's diverse product portfolio of global authentic flavors. The docuseries, along with behind-the-scenes content, recipe inspiration, and more, will be shared across social media and digital platforms in the coming months.

"Our 'Taste of Home' campaign is not just about bringing global flavors into American and Canadian homes," said Partha Guha, Head of Nutrition Business, Unilever International North America. "It's about honoring the authenticity and culinary traditions that define and unite us, and celebrating the stories, memories, and connections that our products inspire."

In January 2024, as part of this campaign, Knorr will unveil a limited-edition Lunar New Year merchandise collection designed in partnership with Tanya Mu (@tonton.art), a Chinese Canadian artist. The line will convey the authenticity of various cuisines through art and personal experiences. Celebrating one of the most significant holidays in Asian culture, 100 lucky customers will have the opportunity to secure the custom items at participating retailers in the United States and Canada from January 12, 2024 through February 18, 2024.

90% of Asian Americans consume food from countries of origin on a weekly basis (source - a survey among 220 Asian Americans whose countries of origin are China, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam - Oct 2023 done by Knorr)

Authentic cuisine enthusiasts can learn more by visiting www.CookWithKnorr.com and following along with Cook With Knorr on Instagram and Facebook.

The "Taste of Home" Campaign is handled by MIKADO International. This is the 10th year of partnership with Knorr on multicultural marketing communications since 2013. For more information, please visit https://www.mikadointl.com/.

About Knorr

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's not a reality for everyone in today's America. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, soupy snacks, dressings, and frozen and ready-made meals.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca.

