Sparrow Bioacoustics Clinches Prestigious Best Tech Award at Tech Forward 2023 Awards

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant recognition of its pioneering work in medical technology, Sparrow Bioacoustics has been honored with winning the Best Tech Award at the annual Tech Forward 2023 Awards . The accolade celebrates Sparrow Bioacoustics' revolutionary Stethophone™, the first-ever FDA-cleared smartphone stethoscope.

Sparrow Bioacoustics (PRNewswire)

Stethophone™, a marvel of medical innovation, integrates advanced acoustic processing to capture and help doctors analyze intricate heart and lung sounds. It offers enhanced audio, dynamic visualizations of recordings, and secure transmission of examinations. This groundbreaking technology stands as a testament to Sparrow Bioacoustics' commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical diagnostics and desire to improve clinical outcomes.

The Best of Tech Award from Tech Forward recognizes organizations who have a unique offering, those who have achieved large milestones, such as FDA approval, and/or have secured large-scale financial partnerships. In recent years, Atlantic Canada companies are gaining recognition for their leadership position in health technology and innovation and the award is raising awareness of the contribution the region is making to world.

"Leading the charge in a healthcare revolution, Sparrow Bioacoustics is more people to take control of their health like never before," said Yaroslav Shpak M.D., Co-founder of Sparrow Bioacoustics. "Our proprietary audio technology unlocks the rich diagnostic potential hidden in chest sounds, enabling the collection and collaboration of medical-grade cardiac and pulmonary data using a person's smartphone. This prestigious award not only recognizes the tireless innovation of our team but also underscores our unwavering commitment to putting patients at the center of everything we do."

Stethophone™ is more than just a device; it's a game-changer. It provides convenient, anytime, anywhere symptom screening, making diagnostic healthcare more accessible than ever before. To Sparrow Bioacoustics, it's not just about creating another healthcare device; it's about reshaping the future and giving people more control over their health.

About Sparrow Bioacoustics

Sparrow Bioacoustics , with offices in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Toronto, Canada, is leading the Software as a Medical Device industry in new directions for cardiac and pulmonary detection and monitoring. Our team of physicians, engineers and data scientists are working to unlock the richest source of diagnostic information about cardiac and pulmonary conditions. Our mission is to help the millions of people at-risk and suffering from cardiac and respiratory disease to live longer, healthier lives enabled by faster detection and quicker treatment.

About Tech Forward Awards

The Tech Forward Awards presented by Royal Bank features 8 unique awards designed to celebrate, highlight and recognize organizations, and owners/individuals who are making a difference in the ICT sector in Nova Scotia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sparrow Bioacoustics