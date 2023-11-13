Top Rank and Venum Join Forces on Groundbreaking Boxing Collaboration

The multi-year partnership includes an apparel line and branding at the world-famous Top Rank Gym

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rank, the worldwide leader in boxing promotion, is pleased to announce a multi-year, first-of-its-kind partnership with combat sports apparel and equipment industry giant Venum.

This co-branded collection includes a full suite of apparel — debuting in Spring 2024 and available at www.venum.com — and will feature men's tracksuits, boxing shorts, performance shirts, and boxing footwear. A specially branded women's line is in development and will be unveiled at a later date.

"Venum has always been committed to partnering with those who serve as role models," said Franck Dupuis, Venum's Founder & CEO. "Venum entered the boxing market with the desire to bring athletes the very best. This collaboration sends a clear message that we want to put boxers in the best possible position, just as Top Rank has done for more than 50 years."

"Venum has taken the combat sports world by storm with their forward-thinking, innovative products, and we are thrilled to be partnering with one of the industry's true visionaries," said Brian Kelly, Top Rank's Chief Revenue Officer.

In addition to the soon-to-be unveiled apparel line, Venum is now the official corporate sponsor of the Top Rank Gym, Las Vegas' home of champions. Located less than two miles from The Strip, the Top Rank Gym has specially branded Venum equipment, from the heavy bags to the ring aprons. The gym is a go-to destination for fighters and has served as the training home for dozens of fistic luminaries, including WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, lightweight world champion Devin "The Dream" Haney, and living legends Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

About Venum

Venum is the world's leading combat sports apparel brand. Founded in 2005, the brand and its iconic snakehead logo first made inroads into the MMA world with some of the world's greatest champions, including UFC legends Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Wanderlei Silva, Lyoto Machida. The official outfitter of the UFC, the snake brand has become synonymous with combat sports through its unrivaled product development, research and development, and strategic partnerships with tomorrow's superstars and living legends such as Vasiliy Lomachenko and Giorgio Petrosyan. Venum has initiated a "fashion lifestyle" around combat sports and aims to be the go-to brand for all fighters.

About Top Rank

Innovation has been the standard at Top Rank since it was established in 1973 by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. The boxing industry's leading promotional company, Top Rank has shaped, developed, and promoted the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars and Hall of Famers, including Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tyson Fury.

Known for creating strategic collaborations between athletes, sponsors, and television networks, Top Rank has been an architect of boxing's global growth by staging high-profile events in landmark settings around the world. Top Rank is the industry-leader in creating unforgettable in-arena experiences for fans and embracing 21st century technological advancements to distribute world-class fights and shoulder programming across a variety of platforms.

