Corporate Visions Forms Digital Sales Transformation Strategic Alliance with RevShoppe

RENO, Nev., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, a global leader in innovative sales and marketing solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with RevShoppe, a fast-growing organization specialized in optimizing sales technology. The two companies will join forces to provide a complete transformation solution for companies looking to optimize their digital sales go-to-market strategies.

"We are excited to increase our ability to help companies make the shift to the modern digital and hybrid selling reality," said Tim Riesterer, chief strategy officer at Corporate Visions. "This move will provide us with a partner specialized in global change management and systems optimizations for embedding our core revenue growth services and content into even more B2B companies' tech stacks."

As part of the strategic partnership, Frank Pinder, who has led the digital transformation practice for Corporate Visions, will transition to become president of RevShoppe, and bring along several members of his team.

"RevShoppe's sales technology experience, expertise, and program management capabilities perfectly complement Corporate Visions' enablement solutions," said Pinder. "I am honored to continue my journey with Corporate Visions while embarking on this joint venture between our two firms, providing companies with a unique and unrivaled set of revenue growth insights, services, and results."

RevShoppe, recognized for its cutting-edge solutions in the Sales Technology Services sector, offers a comprehensive suite of services, including developing global revenue operating models and optimizing companies' technology stacks, which perfectly aligns with Corporate Visions' services portfolio.

This strategic alliance represents a first in the Sales Technology Services industry, combining Corporate Visions' and RevShoppe's core competencies in a new, turnkey digital selling program.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions drives outsized revenue growth for B2B companies, providing the research-backed insights, services, and technologies commercial teams need to acquire, retain, and expand customers.

About RevShoppe

RevShoppe is a leading Sales Technology solutions provider, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including AI-driven sales analytics, predictive forecasting, and advanced sales enablement tools.

