SquaredFinancial Unveils Revamped All-in-one Mobile App, Empowering Investors with Enhanced Features for a Seamless Experience on the go

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading FinTech firm SquaredFinancial is pleased to announce the release of its revamped all-in-one mobile application, optimizing the way investors engage with trading and empowering them with a seamless and omnichannel experience. With a rich legacy of over 18 years in the industry and being one of the early adopters of technology in trading and investing, SquaredFinancial is now introducing a client-centric structure to maximize user experience, another milestone towards offering quality service. The SquaredFinancial mobile app is designed for Android and iOS devices, and users can download it for free on Apple Store and Google Play Store.

SquaredFinancial Mobile App (PRNewswire)

One of the standout features of the SquaredFinancial latest app is that users can access a broader range of investment services and products via a single app, while its intuitive user interface and navigation simplify online trading for the average retail investor. This all-in-one approach enables the client to manage his trading account, Visa card wallet and portfolio, and funds transfers, all in one app.

Philippe Ghanem, Founder and CEO of SquaredFinancial commented: "I believe in the power of FinTech and innovation in reshaping our industry. This presents challenges but also countless opportunities, especially for financial institutions like SquaredFinancial that aim at revolutionizing the trading landscape. We put our clients at the heart of everything we do, and our revamped mobile app is bringing us closer to the one-stop shop we aim to offer them Besides being an all-inclusive trading solution, it provides users with access to additional financial services, such as the management of their funds and Visa wallet.

Philios Petrides, Chief Product Officer at SquaredFinancial, added: "With the global online trading market forecast to increase at a global compound annual growth rate of 6.4 percent per year, it was imperative that we revamp our mobile application to cater to the future demands and expectations of traders. Being data-driven, we are well-equipped today to better understand our clients and know who they really are so that we can better meet their financial requirements."

SquaredFinancial boasts an established track record in FinTech and investment solutions since 2005. It is led by market veterans and leadership giants who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. The company caters to the financial needs of investors of different backgrounds. It banks on cutting-edge technology, data, and innovation to offer an extensive array of financial instruments for traders looking for a trustworthy, secure and regulated gateway to trade global markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276128/SquaredFinancial_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/SquaredFinancial) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SquaredFinancial