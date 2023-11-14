Transmit Certified by FreeWheel As SSAI Provider and Becomes First Partner to be Certified in Live, Picture-in-Picture Formats

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, today announced that it has officially certified Transmit, a market leading technology platform that maximizes the revenue of the world's most valuable streamed content, as a server-side ad insertion software provider in this sector.

Transmit, in particular, was awarded this certification for meeting FreeWheel's industry guidelines and best practices for this program. One noteworthy point: The company is also the first to be certified in the picture-in-picture advertising sector. (This refers to the capability to serve ads within a smaller screen while other programming or content is running simultaneously on a larger screen within the same platform, whether it be the big screen, on a desktop or mobile.)

This synergistic collaboration between FreeWheel and Transmit helps pave the way for even more streamlined, efficient and effective ad insertion solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of the media and advertising world in the future.

Transmit, known for its groundbreaking, server-side ad insertion technology, is an end-to-end monetization solution empowering distributors to create new in-stream inventory, fill traditional ad breaks, and produce more effective ad pods. With Transmit's server-side ad insertion technology, media operators can expect higher engagement rates, reduced latency and an enhanced viewer experience.

FreeWheel launched this new industry certification initiative to highlight the importance of compatibility, interoperability and ease of use when it comes to ad insertion in today's TV ad ecosystem. The company's credibility for granting this certification stems from its distinct vantage point in working with the majority of players across the premium video ad ecosystem, as well as its mission to better connect buyers and sellers in this space.

"Our mission has always been to set industry benchmarks and deliver unparalleled service to our partners," says Seth Hittman, Founder and CEO of Transmit. "Being recognized and certified by FreeWheel, a true leader in the advertising tech space, is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence. It reaffirms that our technology is not just advanced, but also versatile and compatible across the many different platforms in today's TV ad landscape."

FreeWheel's certification showcases Transmit's consistent performance, innovation and ability to seamlessly integrate with various systems, ensuring advertisers get maximum value and publishers achieve optimal monetization.

"Transmit's technology has demonstrated top-notch compatibility with our platform. As the industry continues to evolve, it's crucial for us to collaborate with partners like Transmit who are at the forefront of driving interoperability. This certification acknowledges our commitment toward efforts that improve the viewer experience and the value we may collectively bring to the entire advertising ecosystem," said Matt Clark, VP, Strategic Partnerships, FreeWheel.

About Transmit

Transmit is a market leading technology platform that maximizes the revenue of the world's most valuable streamed content. Our software allows streaming platforms and broadcasters to optimize monetization by creating new in-stream inventory, filling traditional ad breaks, and developing more effective ad-pods. Transmit provides partners unparalleled control over the ad experience with the ability to manage, monitor and customize the ad experience in real time. With a modern approach to video advertising, Transmit delivers holistic technology-driven solutions that benefit publishers, advertisers and viewers while ensuring that advertising is not only a revenue generator but also an integral, non-disruptive part of the viewing experience.

For more information, please visit Transmit.live and engage with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit https://www.freewheel.com/, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

