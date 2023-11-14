Z SUPPLY to Donate 100% of Black Friday & Cyber Monday Online Sales to Support Arts Education

Z SUPPLY Foundation continues mission to open doors for the next generation of creatives through its college scholarship program

COSTA MESA, Calif. , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SUPPLY, the fashion house known for its everyday essentials focused on simplicity, comfort and effortless style, is proud to announce the continuation of its Black Friday/Cyber Monday initiative—donating 100% of the brand's online sales to the Z SUPPLY Foundation Education Fund.

This year, the brand has set a goal of raising $300,000 through shopping over the course of the highly anticipated sale weekend to support the Z SUPPLY Foundation's scholarship programs and other education-based initiatives. It will allocate all of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday sales, (excluding sales tax and shipping charges), made on ZSUPPLY.com into specifically tailored Z SUPPLY Foundation scholarship programs. New this year, the brand designed limited-edition, online exclusive graphic tees and sweatshirts that support the campaign.

"We strive to serve others all year long but especially during the holiday season," said Z SUPPLY President, Mandy Fry. "This year we're encouraging our customers to join us again in raising money for scholarships in the arts through the Z SUPPLY Foundation Education Fund. Let's spend it forward and continue giving back this holiday season."

Since Z SUPPLY launched its foundation in November of 2021, it has raised over $600,000. The majority of this sum has been allocated to its Education Fund, creating 35 scholarships for students pursuing degrees in fashion, art and marketing to date. For the past two years, they have partnered with creative art & design schools through their scholarship program, including Otis College of Art and Design, California College of the Arts, and California State University, Long Beach – College of the Arts. Funds from this year's donations will be allocated to these previously created scholarship agreements as well as three new colleges in the 2024 academic year: Parsons School of Design, Kansas City Art Institute, and SCAD - Savannah College of Art and Design.

Anyone can participate in supporting these creative scholarship programs simply by shopping at ZSUPPLY.com on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.

For more information regarding the Z SUPPLY Foundation or for more details on the Z SUPPLY Foundation college scholarships, please visit Z SUPPLY Foundation .

Additional Images accessible HERE

About Z SUPPLY FOUNDATION:

With the ethos that we are all in this together, Z SUPPLY launched its philanthropic arm, the Z SUPPLY FOUNDATION in 2021. The Foundation is committed to supporting social, environmental and educational qualified tax-exempt 501(c) (3) public charities in the United States. The Z SUPPLY Foundation Education Fund is the main focus for the Foundation where it creates and implements educational initiatives that empower the next generation. Social and environmental issues are also important to the Foundation and each year it identifies non-profit organizations in the community that can truly make a difference and positive impact on people's lives by volunteering, sponsoring and donating. For more information about Z SUPPLY Foundation, visit Z SUPPLY Foundation .

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY designs reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort and style should coexist in every closet. Featuring signature plush fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile style, Z SUPPLY creates everyday essentials that can be worn by everyone. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.ZSUPPLY.com .

