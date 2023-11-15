Ampersand Revolutionizes TV Advertising with Next Generation of TV Insights

Local and national ad buyers can now better optimize TV spend for audience reach and efficiency.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales company, today announced the release of its next-generation local and national TV insights, empowering ad buyers to rebalance their TV investments for optimal reach and frequency. Fueled by aggregated data insights from 65 million households, and with a commitment to protecting personal information, these insights will revolutionize the way agencies and their advertisers understand and leverage the combined reach and efficiencies of their local cable, broadcast, and national linear TV ad buys.

Ampersand (PRNewsfoto/Ampersand) (PRNewswire)

With the ever-evolving media landscape, advertisers face the challenge of reaching their target audiences effectively and efficiently. What sets Ampersand's latest TV insights apart from others in the industry is the unparalleled scale of data insights it offers, coupled with the remarkable speed at which Ampersand delivers reports– in hours instead of weeks. Ampersand's insights empower brands to make data-driven decisions by offering comprehensive visibility into campaign performance across various channels. Brands can then immediately activate on their findings with Ampersand's industry-leading inventory, including over 75% of the US addressable HH footprint.

Ampersand's data insights reveal significant over-exposure of heavy TV viewers in target audiences in both national linear and local broadcast campaigns, prompting the need for a more effective approach to reach more unique households within the client's target. In national linear campaigns, the strong reach initially achieved quickly plateaus within a matter of weeks, leading to wasteful impressions and exceeding desired frequencies.

Similarly, while local broadcast campaigns gain strong initial reach, over-exposure remains a common issue as certain households see campaigns up to 10 times more frequently than intended. In addition, Ampersand uncovered that a substantial portion of local broadcast impressions reach audiences that fall outside the planned target audience.

By enabling measurement against strategic first or third-party audience segments, Ampersand gives brands the ability to pull back from waste and disjointed frequency to activate significantly more efficient and holistic national and local campaigns with unprecedented accuracy, resulting in an improved return on investment overall, and up to 20% more reach.

"Our next-generation TV insights mark a significant milestone for the advertising industry as a whole and align with Ampersand's core value of always simplifying for our clients," said Andrew Matero, Ampersand's VP of platform sales. "In economic times like we face today, every dollar needs to work as hard as possible. With these powerful insights, agencies and advertisers can confidently maximize the impact of their TV investments. By leveraging advanced technology and industry expertise, Ampersand aims to reshape the future of TV advertising and empower brands with unparalleled capabilities to reach their desired audiences."

"Ampersand's advanced technology and robust data infrastructure enable us to provide advertisers with actionable insights at an unprecedented speed, turning what would traditionally take weeks to months into a matter of hours or minutes," said Steven Pearson, Ampersand SVP, Data Science and Data Engineering. "This accelerated timeline empowers brands to make agile and data-driven decisions, maximizing the impact of their TV campaigns and staying ahead of the competition."

Brands and agencies are eligible to receive these insights on local or national TV campaigns that have run as early as two weeks from the time the report is pulled. For more information on Ampersand's next-generation TV insights and how they can revolutionize TV advertising strategies, visit https://bit.ly/40lTAyS

About Ampersand

Ampersand is Moving TV Forward™. As the industry's largest source of combined multiscreen TV inventory and viewership insights, we are changing the way TV is bought and measured. Powered by industry leading aggregated data insights from 65M homes, and with a commitment to protecting personal information, Ampersand gives advertisers true audience first planning, scale in execution, and advanced measurement of their TV investments. Ampersand represents 116M multiscreen households and over 75% of addressable households in the U.S. Whether a local or national advertiser, we help clients reach their unique target audience and deliver their stories – anytime, anywhere and on whatever device. Ampersand is owned by Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ampersand