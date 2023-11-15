Ancera Launches Next-Generation Salmonella Monitoring Software Platform in Response to Upcoming USDA Regulations, Consumer Demand

New platform offers a "BioBarrier" against Salmonella through surveillance systems, big data analytics for improved poultry productivity, compliance

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ancera , the innovator of supply chain intelligence that improves the safety and profitability of food production, is announcing the launch of Ancera Salmonella System Monitoring (SSM) , a novel software platform that delivers deeper and more timely insights around Salmonella throughout the poultry supply chain. By tapping its comprehensive network of mobile surveillance systems, CRISPR databases, epidemiological models, and software warning systems, Ancera is helping the U.S. poultry industry simultaneously reduce risk and improve margins.

"As the animal protein industry faces increasing economic and regulatory pressure, Ancera is empowering the poultry industry to reduce threats and increase margins through better intelligence," said Arjun Ganesan, CEO of Ancera. "This is about more than improving brand equity - our technology and approach to commercializing this intel is transformative for the industry. Our beta customers are already doing more to understand and de-risk their supply chains than any company in the history of poultry production. This technology is fundamentally streamlining the productivity and efficiency of the supply chain."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service (ARS) recently launched an initiative known as the Salmonella Grand Challenge to better understand how and where Salmonella causes high risk to meat and poultry products, with a goal of cutting the number of people infected by Salmonella 25% by 2030. With 2,500 salmonella serotypes, sophisticated technology and systems are the key to identifying systemic risks and ensuring efficient and effective control strategies.

The platform is built on foundational diagnostic CRISPR-SeroSeq technology developed by Dr. Nikki Shariat and researchers from the University of Georgia's Poultry Diagnostic and Research Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine. Ancera has commercialized this technology with high-throughput monitoring techniques and risk analytics software to deliver critical intelligence for timely and effective interventions. Ancera is already monitoring farms and reporting the trends back to customers - initial customers are currently focused on improving their USDA FSIS Salmonella categories, tracing Serotypes of Human Health Concern (HHC) from breeder flocks to broilers, and improving plant yields through the strategic use of interventions. By providing this "BioBarrier" against Salmonella, Ancera is delivering access to the first data-driven intelligence platform so users can take immediate action, increase profitability, and create a healthier supply chain.

The launch of Ancera Salmonella System Monitoring follows the launch of Ancera Coccidia System Monitoring (CSM) , which has tracked over 100 Million broilers to date to improve feed utilization and control program spend. As the company continues to expand its existing Salmonella and Coccidia monitoring technology to additional customers, it is building a suite of production optimization software tools based on customer demand.

Founded in 2012, Ancera has secured more than $50 million in funding to-date, building its R&D and applied sciences laboratories to develop next-generation assays for the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.ancera.com .

