Celebrate Black Friday with Unbeatable Savings up to 50% Off at These Boutique Properties!

Get ready to embark on a memorable journey and make this holiday season truly special! In the spirit of Black Friday, we are excited to announce our exclusive limited-time offers, allowing you to enjoy unparalleled discounts on your upcoming stay at our exceptional properties.
From November 15th to 29th, 2023, guests can take advantage of a remarkable 32% discount on their reservations for the following properties. This extraordinary deal is applicable for stays from now until December 2024, allowing you to plan your perfect getaway well in advance.
- Cornell Hotel De France: San Francisco, CA
- Ascot Suites: Morro Bay, CA
- Candlelight Inn: Napa Valley, CA
- Cormorant Boutique Hotel: La Jolla, CA
- Onsen Hotel & Spa: Desert Hot Springs, CA
- Mountain Valley Lodge: Hailey, ID
- Art Hotel: Laguna Beach, CA
- Golden Gate Hotel: San Francisco, CA
Enjoy an incredible 50% off on all weekday bookings (Sunday - Thursday) at the following Anniversary Inn properties if booked between November 15th to 29th, 2023!
- The Anniversary Inn - South Temple: Salt Lake City, UT
- The Anniversary Inn - 5th South: Salt Lake City, UT
- The Anniversary Inn: Logan, UT
- The Anniversary Inn: Boise, ID
Now is the perfect time to plan your upcoming vacations, anniversary getaways, and special occasions. With our limited-time Black Friday offer, you can experience the finest accommodations at unbeatable prices.
Terms and conditions: Please note that blackout dates and restrictions might apply. Please check each hotel's website for terms and conditions and stay dates.
