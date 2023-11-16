Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Debuts at AutoMobility LA Setting New Benchmarks for Electrified High Performance

Hyundai's First N Brand Electric Performance Vehicle, IONIQ 5 N 1,2 , Elevates Benchmarks for Electrified Performance, Racetrack Capability, and Driver Engagement

IONIQ 5 N Elevates the Three Pillars of N Performance — Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar — by Leveraging Motorsport-bred Technologies

IONIQ 5 N Electric Motors Create an Awesome 641 Horsepower (478 kW) with N Grin Boost Engaged, Using a Two-stage Inverter and New 84 kWh Battery

Newest N model Offers Exclusive Performance Features: N Battery Preconditioning, N Race, N Pedal, N Brake Regen, N Drift Optimizer, N Torque Distribution, N Launch Control, N Grin Boost, N Active Sound +, N e-shift, and Track SOC

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today revealed its all-new 2025 IONIQ 5 N electrified sports vehicle to North American media at a pre-show event for AutoMobility LA. IONIQ 5 N represents N brand's electrification vision and a fresh opportunity for performance enthusiasts to satisfy their driving passion on the road and track. IONIQ 5 N is the first electrified iteration for the Hyundai N brand, with future electrified N models to follow. The award-winning Hyundai E-GMP platform provided the perfect basis for its IONIQ 5 N high performance EV. IONIQ 5 N will be available at Hyundai dealers in March 2024.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is photographed in California City, Calif., on Sep. 13, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai N is a key driver of advanced technology expansion throughout Hyundai," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "N brand technology and motorsport success proves Hyundai's ability to push the envelope of vehicle performance and IONIQ 5 N represents a bold move forward in the level of electrified performance. We are confident that both current Hyundai customers and new buyers will be impressed with the exceptional performance and technology of our new IONIQ 5 N."

IONIQ 5 N combines the standard IONIQ 5 model's Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N motorsport technologies and leverages N expertise from electrified 'Rolling Labs' (e.g., RM20e, RN22e and N Vision 74). These allow Hyundai to maximize its performance capabilities and ensure it meets the three N performance pillars of 'Corner Rascal,' 'Racetrack Capability' and 'Everyday Sportscar'

"IONIQ 5 N was developed to take driving fun to a new level by utilizing the latest technologies available," said Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. "Starting with IONIQ 5 N, N brand aims to deliver its signature fun driving experience regardless of petrol, electric or hydrogen. To accomplish this, we've closely monitored the voices of our N fans in order to fine-tune our first all-electric N with the goal of electrifying the driving passion of our most demanding N-thusiasts."

Dual-motor AWD with rally-inspired handling supports Corner Rascal capabilities

IONIQ 5 N Corner Rascal capabilities begin with enhancements to the body-in-white (BIW) structure with 42 additional welding points and 6.9 feet of additional structural adhesives. The motor and battery mounting are reinforced, while front and rear subframes are enhanced for lateral rigidity. World Rally Championship-inspired integrated drive axles (IDA) are applied front and rear and reinforced to endure stronger electric motor torque while reducing unsprung mass with 21-inch forged aluminum wheels.

To enhance steering response and feedback, the IONIQ 5 N steering system was strengthened for improved rigidity. The vehicle features a specially-tuned N R-MDPS (Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering) system with a quicker steering ratio and enhanced torque feedback logic. These enhancements result in a more direct and communicative steering experience for greater driving confidence and feel.

N Pedal was developed to help address the inherent weight and size of an electric powertrain while achieving the responsive handling characteristics seen in Hyundai's championship-winning i20 N WRC cars. This intelligent software function, applied to IONIQ 5 N, is designed to provide instant turn-in behavior and enhanced throttle sensitivity. Drawing on similar technology used in i-Pedal's regenerative braking system, N Pedal prioritizes fast and exhilarating cornering over absolute energy efficiency. By utilizing decelerating force, aggressive weight transfer is positioned on the front axle, resulting in sharper, more confident corner turn-in.

N Drift Optimizer helps to maintain a desired drift angle by balancing multiple vehicle controls responding to real-time inputs. The integrated Torque Kick Drift function allows the driver to simulate the clutch-kick action of rear-wheel-driven internal combustion vehicles for scenarios where the driver desires more immediate drift initiation. This is a result of sophisticated, high-speed electronic control technology with reactions in milliseconds.

N Torque Distribution provides fully variable front and rear torque distribution that can be adjusted to 11 levels by the driver. The e-LSD (electronic limited-slip differential) at the rear axle optimizes cornering performance and control. Additional wheel sensors and broader damping ranges with increased damper size broadens the overall tuning envelope of the electronically-controlled suspension, ranging from Everyday Sportscar through full Racetrack Capability, two pillars of N performance.

Improved electric propulsion system with enhanced battery cooling and N Brake Regen

This powerful EV benefits from several technical improvements. Its electric motors spin up to 21,000 RPM, providing an estimated 641 horsepower (478 kW) with N Grin Boost3 engaged. This is a result of the two-stage inverter with increased energy efficiency for stronger power output from a new 84 kWh battery. Several exclusive features aid in track performance. N Grin Boost maximizes acceleration with extra power for a 10-second interval. N Launch Control4 automatically activates N Grin Boost during launch and provides three different traction levels for the fastest possible launch, allowing drivers to accelerate their vehicle like a professional race car. Track SOC (state-of-charge) automatically calculates battery consumption every lap.

IONIQ 5 N sets a new benchmark for thermal management in severe racetrack conditions. Compared to its competitors, IONIQ 5 N boasts a higher resistance to heat-induced power degradation — loss of maximum power due to excessive heat. The enhanced thermal management system uses increased cooling area and volume, enhanced motor oil cooling and a battery chiller. The performance of the battery thermal management system is also enhanced with the minimized heat transfer route from the battery cells to the cooling channel and the new gap filler with high thermal conductivity. The independent radiators for the battery and motor maximize IONIQ 5 N resistance to performance degradation both before and during intense track driving. Before driving, the driver can utilize N Battery Pre-conditioning to optimize battery cells to the most power-efficient temperature, choosing between 'Drag' mode for a short burst of full power or 'Track' mode that optimizes the lowest possible battery temperature for sustained lapping.

The N Race feature further optimizes endurance on the circuit, giving drivers more direct control over energy consumption. N Race applies a motorsport-derived approach to maximizing available resources for the fastest possible laps overall. While this type of setting change would normally require a full team of technicians and equipment, IONIQ 5 N offers it via convenient menu selection. With N Race, drivers are given the strategic choice to prioritize 'Endurance' or 'Sprint.' 'Endurance' maximizes range on the racetrack. This is achieved by limiting peak power, which results in a slower build-up of temperature. Comparatively, 'Sprint' prioritizes power and provides shorter bursts of full energy. This helps drivers accurately manage their energy strategy and creates an ideal performance window to achieve their performance targets.

IONIQ 5 N boasts N-tuned brakes, which represent Hyundai's most powerful braking system to date. It features 15.75 in. diameter front rotors with four-piston monobloc calipers and 14.2 in. rear rotors. These brakes are constructed with new lightweight materials and dedicated airflow ducting for improved cooling efficiency. In addition, the regenerative braking system typically used for enhanced efficiency has been recalibrated with IONIQ 5 N to enhance braking performance. It serves as the primary source of braking force, while the mechanical brakes are used to supplement additional braking force when required, ensuring enhanced endurance on the track and exceptional power regeneration.

To address the harsh braking demands of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Hyundai designed N Brake Regen, an N-specific regenerative braking system developed specifically for IONIQ 5 N. It offers up to a maximum of 0.6 g of deceleration force through N Brake Regen alone and remains engaged under ABS activation scenarios with a maximum of 0.2 g. The risk of brake fade due to vehicle weight is minimized by maximizing the regenerative braking power strategy, resulting in lower brake force and wear applied to the friction-based mechanical brakes. The seamless blending between the N Brake Regen and hydraulic brakes creates a smooth transition, imperceptible to the driver. Moreover, performance-oriented left-foot braking allows the brake and accelerator pedal to be applied simultaneously on the track.

State-of-the-art technology delivers shift feeling and engaging fun in an Everyday Sportscar

Fulfilling the N brand pillar of Everyday Sportscar, IONIQ 5 N delivers an engaging shift feeling and engaged driving through the integrated N e-shift and N Active Sound+. N e-shift provides a sense of control over power delivery and shift feeling. N Active Sound + works collectively to deliver a futuristic electrified sound with ICE-like engine and exhaust sounds for a more engaging experience behind the wheel. Together, they enhance the joy of driving by simulating the power-shift feel, rev-matching downshifts and powertrain notes of an ICE vehicle.

Performance enthusiasts have lamented a lack of feedback behind the wheel of many EVs on the market due to the fundamental nature of electric motor tuning. Hyundai N engineers developed the N e-shift and N Active Sound+ functions to deliver greater driver feedback and more precise driver control of IONIQ 5 N dynamic driving conditions. The unique emphasis on precise power modulation differentiates the N approach to EV sound engagement from other vehicles.

N e-shift simulates the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) of internal combustion engine (ICE) N cars. It simulates a gearshift by controlling motor torque output and simulates the power-shift feeling between shifts, including synchronized audible cues. As a result, it provides a more precise, interactive driving experience that feels closer to an ICE experience than other EVs.

N Active Sound+ is paired with N e-shift to enhance the driving experience by creating a more engaging and exciting sensory experience for the driver. It incorporates a 10-speaker system (eight internal, two external) that offers three distinct sound themes. The 'Ignition' theme simulates the sound of an internal-combustion 4-cylinder engine, and 'Evolution' provides a signature high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e rolling lab prototype, featuring variable volume during cornering with a sense of synchronization with lateral g-forces. The 'Supersonic' theme is a unique concept inspired by twin-engine fighter jets. The objective of N Active Sound+ is to provide drivers with an acoustic reference point to gauge the power utilized and available, especially when quickly gauging cornering speeds lapping a circuit. The driver gains an additional reference point to rapidly changing speeds in an intuitive manner, adding the sensory input of hearing to sight and tactile feel. This capability was developed out of thousands of kilometers of vehicle development and testing at the Nürburgring.

Like the standard IONIQ 5, its N variant is equipped with an external Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)5 capability when equipped with the V2L accessory adapter. V2L allows the driver to use the stored energy from the high-voltage battery to recharge devices, such as an e-bike, electrical camping equipment or domestic appliances — even when the vehicle is off.

Performance-enhancing design elements to inspire passionate driving

IONIQ 5 N's exterior adds many performance-enhancing design elements, such as contrasting black trim and a wing-type rear spoiler, which both emphasize the sporty aspects of the standard model and maximize its circuit driving potential via aerodynamic tuning. The N model further distinguishes itself from the standard IONIQ 5 with a change of proportions. It is 0.79 in. lower overall, 2.0 in. wider at the bottom to accommodate wider wheels and tires, and 3.2 in. longer due to a more prominent diffuser at the rear.

At the front, there is an N Mask graphic fascia with functional mesh along with an air curtain and active air flaps for extra cooling. A lip spoiler runs across the lower part of the bumper to emphasize the car's low-slung stance and convey its serious performance intent. The electrified N-exclusive 'Luminous Orange' at the bottom of the black front bumper cover continues along the side skirts, giving the IONIQ 5 N a race-ready look. This impression is further reinforced by forged 21-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in summer high performance 275/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tires for improved ride, handling, and outright roadholding for track performance.

At the rear, the prominent, N-exclusive wing-type spoiler, along with orange-accented rear diffuser and air outlet, helps control airflow for optimal aerodynamic performance, further highlighting IONIQ 5 N high-performance capability and adding to its aggressive styling. Integrated with the spoiler is a triangular N-exclusive CHMSL brake light. Below the rear hatch is an N-exclusive black bumper cover with checkered-flag-reflecting graphics. There is also a rear window washer and wiper for enhanced rearward visibility in adverse conditions.

The IONIQ 5 N interior neatly conveys the N family look with the application of N-branded elements, including steering wheel, seats, door scuff panels and metal pedals, all optimized for track driving. The newly designed N steering wheel prominently features the N logo for the first time, flanked by N buttons that set the desired drive mode, arranged to suit driver preference. Driving modes can be customized and matched to each button in various combinations to maximize the IONIQ 5 N driving spirit. The N Grin Boost button positioned at the three o'clock position allows instant and intuitive access to maximum acceleration and driving engagement in ten-second bursts. Paddles are optimally positioned at the driver's fingertips to engage N e-shift and N Pedal features.

The IONIQ 5 N center console is optimized for track driving with knee pads and shin support during cornering as well as a sliding armrest. An extension to the lower part of the console enhances rigidity to further support sporty driving. For everyday use, it also offers USB-C connectivity, a wireless charger and cupholders. The N seats have reinforced bolsters, so that even if strong lateral acceleration occurs during sharp cornering, it firmly supports the upper and lower body to help maintain a stable driving position. The N bucket seats are positioned about 0.79 in. lower compared to the standard IONIQ 5 for enhanced weight balance. N emblems are arranged on the front and rear of the seat with welcome lighting at the front. The two-toned design theme of the bucket seats carries over to the rear.

Due to the nature of N driving, IONIQ 5 N's pedals have been redesigned for foot contact in track driving scenarios that involve oversteer, drifting and power slides, reducing the risk of foot slippage in two-pedal driving. The footrest is optimized to help maintain a stable driving posture even under heavy deceleration. The new checkered-flag theme — a track-inspired take on the IONIQ 5 iconic parametric pixels — can be found on the door scuff plates, metal pedals and footrest conveying motorsport competition.

Much like the standard IONIQ 5, sustainable materials are applied throughout IONIQ 5 N, including recyclable door decorative garnish, BIO PET yarn from sugarcane, recycled PET yarn from recycled PET bottles, BIO TPO from sugarcane and eco-processed leather. IONIQ 5 N also adds recycled tire pigment paint and recycled poly Alcantara seat cover cloth.

Specifications IONIQ 5 N Motor output Front 166 kW / 223 HP Rear 282 kW / 378 HP Total output 448 kW / 601 HP N Grin Boost

output 478 kW / 641 HP (Front: 175 kW, 235 HP / Rear: 303 kW, 406 HP) Battery Capacity 84 kWh Charging Charge Speed 238kW (when connected to a DCFC 350 kW charger) Charge time 10% to 80% in 18 minutes Dimension Length 185.6 in. Width 76.4 in. Height 62.4 in. Wheelbase 118.1 in. Tires Pirelli P Zero 275/35R21 Braking system Front 4-piston (15.75 in) Rear 1-piston (14.2 in.) Regenerative

braking Deceleration 0.6 g (0.2 g during ABS activation) 0 – 60 mph Approx. 3.25 sec. (w/ N Launch Control and Grin Boost function utilized) Top speed 162 mph (electronically limited) Range Confirmed closer to vehicle launch for U.S. market Exterior colors Performance Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Matte (late availability), Atlas White, and Soultronic Orange Pearl Interior color Black with Performance Blue accents

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Footnotes:

1 - Specifications, equipment, and options are subject to change without notice. Some items may be unavailable when vehicle is built.

2 - 2025 IONIQ 5 N will be available in limited quantities at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.

3 - Always use extreme caution when using the N Grin Boost feature. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle at all times. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

4 - Only use Launch Control feature on a closed racetrack. Never use Launch Control on public roads. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

5 - Available exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging requires separate purchase of an exterior V2L accessory. V2L two-way charging will deplete battery and become inoperable once battery discharge limit reaches 20%. Not all electrical appliances will operate properly when using this feature. Only use appliances that require under 16 amps. Additional limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for more details.

