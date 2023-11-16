Join Tineco's Global Community of 12 Million Happy Customers for Unbeatable Black Friday Deals on Flagship Products

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, the pioneering industry leader in intelligent home appliances, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday promotion, exclusively available on Amazon. With an extraordinary sales milestone of 12 million* units sold from 2020 to 2023, Tineco has become a trusted choice for households worldwide. The promotion, starting from November 17th until November 27th, will offer substantial discounts on a carefully curated selection of our flagship and newly launched products. Each product has been meticulously engineered to provide unparalleled value to our esteemed clientele. Don't miss this opportunity to experience Tineco's cutting-edge floor care solutions and join our global community of satisfied customers.

(*Data from Tineco's official net sales records, Jan. 2020 - Oct. 2023. Tineco has the final interpretation rights.)

Prepare to elevate the household cleaning regimen with Tineco's premium range of products, featuring the FLOOR ONE S5, FLOOR ONE S7 PRO, PURE ONE Station, PURE ONE S15 Essentials, and PURE ONE S11. Each of these meticulously crafted solutions is designed to meet the unique cleaning requirements of our customers, delivering an unmatched cleaning experience.

(PRNewswire)

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 - the ultimate cleaning companion for modern homeowners!

Say goodbye to the frustrations of traditional floor cleaning methods and welcome a revolutionary solution designed to bring unmatched convenience and efficiency to your cleaning routine. This exceptional cleaning tool is tailored to meet your unique cleaning needs, featuring a cutting-edge Real Fresh Water Cleaning system to ensure impeccably clean floors without any residue. Its self-cleaning system and drying function guarantee optimal hygiene and immediate usability, making cleaning a breeze. The Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor provides maintenance reminders, insightful cleaning reports, and valuable resources, enhancing your cleaning experience. Elevate your cleaning routine to new heights with the FLOOR ONE S5 and effortlessly achieve spotlessly clean floors. Upgrade your cleaning game today!

Black Friday price: $324.98 (MSRP: $499.99, 35% OFF, from 17 Nov to 27 Nov)

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO - the ultimate upgrade that takes your floor washing to unprecedented levels of excellence!

With a range of remarkable features, this top-of-the-line model from Tineco effortlessly delivers flawlessly clean floors. Experience the power of balanced-pressure water flow, providing a continuous stream of fresh water while efficiently recycling dirty water at a remarkable rate of 450 times per minute. No more back-breaking labor - the FLOOR ONE S7 PRO intelligently detects movement and assists with the SmoothPower bi-directional self-propulsion system, effortlessly gliding with your every move. With an impressive runtime of up to 40 minutes, the Tineco iLoop technology cleverly adjusts clean and dirty water levels, as well as battery power, to maximize efficiency. Enjoy the comprehensive cleaning experience with the dual-sided edge cleaning feature, effortlessly reaching into every challenging nook and cranny, leaving no spot untouched. Stay informed and in control with the 3.6" LCD full screen, featuring the ever-helpful Tineco Assistant, your trusty guide throughout the cleaning process. Elevate your floor cleaning experience with the FLOOR ONE S7 PRO - the ultimate cleaning companion!

Black Friday price: $559.00 (MSRP: $799.00, 30% OFF, from 17 Nov to 27 Nov)

Tineco PURE ONE Station - the ultimate smart stick vacuum cleaner that redefines the cleaning experience.

With its state-of-the-art 4-in-1 OmniHub station, maintenance will be the least of your worries. This upgrade version not only provides an exceptional user experience but also ensures a hassle-free cleaning process. The PURE ONE Station stands out with its self-cleaning function, full-path cleaning performance, and a 3L dust bin that allows for up to 60 days of uninterrupted cleaning. What's more, the advanced 4-stage filtration system captures up to 99.97% of dust and debris, while the ZeroTangle technology prevents brushes from getting tangled. With its lightweight design and an impressive 60 minutes of continuous runtime, the PURE ONE Station offers a seamless and frustration-free cleaning experience. Step into the future of cleaning and enjoy the simplicity and attractive design of the Tineco PURE ONE Station. Elevate your cleaning game and experience the convenience of smart cleaning technology at its best.

Black Friday price: $639.00 (MSRP: $799.00, 20% OFF, from 20 Nov to 27 Nov)

Tineco PURE ONE S15 Essentials - the ultimate cleaning solution specially crafted for pet owners!

Elevate your cleaning routine with the remarkable V-Shaped bristles and dual-comb design of this powerful vacuum, effortlessly lifting and vacuuming pet hair without any frustrating tangles on the roller brush. Say goodbye to the tedious task of removing hair from your cleaning tool! But wait, there's more! The Tineco iLoop Smart sensor takes your cleaning experience to new heights by automatically adjusting the suction power based on the mess, prolonging the vacuum's runtime by an astonishing 4 times. With this cutting-edge technology, you can effectively clean an expansive area of up to 1399 ft2 on a single charge, providing you with uninterrupted cleaning power and unmatched convenience. With the Tineco PURE ONE S15 Essentials, pet owners can now enjoy a hassle-free, efficient cleaning experience while taking the best care of their furry friends. Experience the ultimate cleaning solution and bid farewell to pet hair woes!

Black Friday price: $279.00 (MSRP: $399.99, 30% OFF, from 17 Nov to 27 Nov)

Tineco PURE ONE S11, the ultimate cleaning companion, now available at an incredible price!

This revolutionary vacuum is designed to cater to the needs of busy parents, offering unparalleled cleaning performance. The iLoop smart sensor automatically adjusts the suction power, intelligently conserving battery life by precisely determining the optimal power needed for any cleaning task, saving you time and hassle. Experience the convenience of the All-in-One LED display, offering a crystal-clear view of the vacuum's status, enhancing maintenance and operation. Effortlessly monitor and control the PURE ONE S11 from the Smart App, allowing for seamless adjustments and real-time battery status checks. You can now have peace of mind, knowing you'll never run out of power mid-clean. Unleash the power of the robust 450W brushless motor, delivering vigorous suction to tackle even the toughest, most stubborn messes with ease. With the Tineco PURE ONE S11, you'll have a trusted and reliable cleaning companion by your side, making cleaning hassle-free and efficient so you can focus on the more important things in life. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!

Black Friday price: $209.99 (MSRP: $349.99, 40% OFF)

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TINECO