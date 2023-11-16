SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.(OTLK) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLK) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP) (PRNewswire)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Outlook investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

OTLK investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting the Company's lead product candidate, ONS-5010, as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration; (ii) Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 biologics license application ("BLA") was resubmitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; (iv) accordingly, ONS-5010's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Outlook during the relevant time frame, you have until January 2, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP