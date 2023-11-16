WPS Launches Diversity and Neurodiversity Scholarships to Empower Future Generations of Psychological and Behavioral Health Professionals

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WPS, a leading provider of psychological and educational assessments, proudly announces the launch of its WPS Diversity and Neurodiversity Scholarships. These scholarships exemplify WPS's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and professional excellence within the fields of psychology, education, and behavioral health.

WPS' Corporate Social Responsibility Mission underscores the organization's dedication to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. This initiative embodies this commitment by:

Building authentic relationships with community organizations.

Investing in partnerships with institutions that train clinicians and educators.

Fostering growth in the diversity of clinicians, educators, and practitioners.

Minimizing environmental impact.

Supporting staff well-being and development.

WPS Neurodiversity Scholarship

WPS is excited to unveil its inaugural Neurodiversity Scholarship. One exceptional student will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship, symbolizing WPS's dedication to nurturing the next generation of neurodiverse psychological and behavioral health professionals. This scholarship empowers students to pursue their educational dreams and contribute to advancing the understanding and support of neurodiversity.

WPS Scholarship for Student Diversity

WPS also proudly introduces its first Scholarship for Student Diversity. A $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to a deserving student, reinforcing WPS's commitment to fostering diversity within the psychological and behavioral health fields. By investing in the educational aspirations of diverse students, WPS aims to create a more inclusive and representative professional community.

WPS Graduate School Alliance Program (GSAP)

In addition to the scholarships, WPS's Graduate School Alliance Program (GSAP) offers graduate students free access to cutting-edge assessments, enabling them to gain valuable experience under the guidance of program instructors. This program underscores WPS's dedication to supporting the education and training of future psychological and behavioral health professionals.

Eligibility and Application Process

Both scholarships are open to current students of accredited two-year or four-year American universities or colleges, pursuing careers as Clinicians, Educators, Special Educators, School Psychologists, Occupational Therapists, Speech Language Pathologists, or School Administrators. Applicants are required to submit a concise essay (up to 1,200 words) or a video (under 2 minutes) addressing topics related to diversity and neurodiversity.

Deadline and Notification

The submission deadline for essays and videos is January 15th, 2023. The WPS Scholarship Committee will review all submissions and announce the recipients by February 1st, 2024. Students may apply using this link.

Terms and Conditions

Scholarship funds must be used exclusively for tuition and books, payable directly to the recipient's chosen educational institution. Each recipient is eligible for only one WPS Diversity/Neurodiversity scholarship during their lifetime.

Get Involved

WPS invites potential applicants, educational institutions, and the broader community to join in supporting this initiative. For more information, visit the official WPS Scholarship Media Kit: Link.

About WPS

WPS is a leading publisher of psychological and educational assessments, dedicated to serving communities and promoting diversity within the fields of psychology, education, and behavioral health.

