Alchemy Pay Joins Stellar Ecosystem to Offer Ramp Service for Developers and dApps

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay joins the Stellar ecosystem as a new on and off-ramp provider. It is now possible for companies building on the Stellar network to access Alchemy Pay's on and off-ramps for convenient fiat-crypto purchases of XLM and USDC. This integration brings the opportunity for developers and dApps within the Stellar ecosystem to seamlessly integrate the Alchemy Pay Ramp through accessible plugins and APIs and to incorporate cost-effective fiat-crypto transition services into their platforms, which are now featured in the Stellar Anchor Directory .

As a leading payment solution provider, Alchemy Pay has become a specialist in providing solutions that give crypto and Web3 services access to fiat payments for mainstream accessibility. The ramps are easily integrated on platforms such as DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and Gamefi platforms, and enable direct purchase of crypto via credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers. Drawing upon extensive expertise, Alchemy Pay has fostered robust partnerships with significant networks and platforms such as Polygon, Avalanche, Algorand, Neo, Arbitrum, Binance, OKX, and Bitget. With its global coverage covering 173 countries and the payment network boosting 300+ local channels, Alchemy Pay Ramp is a truly global choice for developers and dApps to onboard their users from around the world.

Moreover, Alchemy Pay diligently seeks and obtains licenses related to payment and financial services to cater effectively to users across diverse countries and regions including the United States, Indonesia, and Lithuania. This proactive approach ensures heightened regulatory adherence and security. In addition, Alchemy Pay has earned credentials from industry titans Visa and Mastercard, solidifying its status as an authorized third-party payment service provider.

The Stellar network launched in 2014 and, as detailed in the Stellar Development Foundation's new Q3 2023 Quarterly Report , the network processed 700M operations in the last quarter. Moneygram recently began developing its own wallet on Stellar. Companies from major enterprises to single-dev startups build on the Stellar network to move money and access new markets. Whereas the Bitcoin network was made for trading only bitcoins, the Stellar network is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services.

By providing a new ramp service choice on the Stellar network, Alchemy Pay is helping to drive adoption and make crypto even more accessible to a wider audience. This will make it easier than ever to build on the Stellar blockchain and take advantage of its fast, low-cost, and efficient transactions.

About the Stellar Network

The Stellar network is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services. It offers builders a protocol optimized for payments, with a design intended to keep fees low and to provide transaction speeds that can scale with increased adoption. Financial institutions and innovators worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has processed billions operations with millions of accounts since the network was first launched.

For more information, visit https://stellar.org/foundation .

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries. The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

