Fifth Annual BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Day Makes History as the Biggest Day Ever

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV ), celebrated the fifth annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day like never before, achieving record-breaking numbers.

November-to-date saw the highest number of BOTOX ® Cosmetic treatments in history. 1-2

The highest number of gift cards were sold in BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day history. 1-2

BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day generated website traffic of more than 1.3 million visitors. 1

® Cosmetic Day sweepstakes. 1 Registration closes November 22 so there is still time to sign up. * More than 275,000 Allē members to-date have registered for the first-ever BOTOXCosmetic Day sweepstakes.Registration closesso there is still time to sign up.

For the first time, BOTOX ® Cosmetic partnered with Snapchat to create a gamified AR Lens to educate consumers about the product's FDA approved use. More than 3 million Snapchatters were reached with this first-of-its-kind AR Lens over the course of the week-long activation. 3

The gamified experience achieved a playtime exceeding four seconds, 10 percent higher than the Snapchat health industry benchmark, indicating the average time that Snapchatters spent engaging with the Lens. 3

There were more than 50,000 branded social media posts and mentions leading up to BOTOX® Cosmetic Day.1

"We are thrilled by this year's strong response including record-breaking engagement from our customers and patients. BOTOX® Cosmetic continues to be the market leader and in partnership with customers, we deliver the outcomes that patients want to have," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President, Allergan Data Labs. "We look forward to spotlighting the most awarded aesthetic treatment of its kind in the US4† by continuing to celebrate this holiday in the years to come."

BOTOX® Cosmetic is the first and only neurotoxin FDA-approved to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and glabellar lines in adults.5-10 This year's BOTOX® Cosmetic Day offers included the Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) gift card offer that Allē members know and love, as well as double the time to earn double points, and the chance for five patients to win $25,000 when treated with BOTOX® Cosmetic during the month of November.*

To stay up to date on the latest information, consumers can join Allē at alle.com/botoxcosmeticday or follow @botoxcosmetic on Instagram and YouTube.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN . Open to Allē Members in 50 U.S./D.C.; 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 21+ in MS). Void where prohibited. Registration starts 11/1/23; ends 11/22/23. See full Official Rules for all details and how to enter without purchase at https://alle.com/sweeps/botoxcosmeticdaysweeps-official-rules.

†Based on a survey of 12 consumer lifestyle publications, 2014-2022.4

BOTOX® COSMETIC IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

References

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) (PRNewswire)

