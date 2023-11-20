Rho Impact Completes Pre-Seed Fundraising to Accelerate Innovation in Impact Forecasting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rho Impact, developer of impact forecasting tools used by investors and companies managing trillions of dollars in assets, is excited to announce the successful completion of its $1.125 million pre-seed funding round. The round comprises technology investors, state-funded development agencies, social impact investors, and industry experts, including Preston-Werner Ventures (founded by Tom Preston-Werner, the co-founder of Github), Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), 3rd Creek Ventures, the Charlottesville Angel Network, and veterans of the data and logistics industries.

Rho Impact’s data and models contextualize the environmental impact of climate technologies using software and expert services. The company’s tools help investors and companies meet sustainability goals, navigate evolving ESG requirements, and make confident, auditable, impact-informed decisions. (PRNewswire)

Rho Impact partners with Prime Coalition to develop CRANE , a free tool used by over 4,000 investors and companies to estimate the emissions reduction potential of new technologies, and builds Gemini , an impact and ESG platform. Rho Impact serves both investors and operators, with clients as varied as Eclipse (a VC with ~$4B AUM focused on digitally transforming physical industries) and Gecko Robotics (AI-powered software and advanced robotics to ensure the reliability, availability and sustainability of the world's critical infrastructure).

"This financing underscores the growing demand for transparent, data-driven solutions to meet global sustainability targets," stated Gilman Callsen, CEO of Rho Impact. "I am thankful to add supportive early investors who are helping accelerate our progress."

"Rho Impact's seasoned team and impressive track record in emissions forecasting set them apart in the field. We are proud to back their mission and their approach to combining technology, robust frameworks, and experts to add consistency and clarity to otherwise messy and uncertain decisions," says Tom Preston-Werner.

This funding marks an exciting chapter in Rho Impact's journey. The company will leverage this capital to sharpen its focus on building the world's most verifiable and auditable impact forecasting tools that help direct investment into the most promising solutions to address climate change.

For more information about Rho Impact and its emissions forecasting software, please visit https://rhoimpact.com .

About Rho Impact:

