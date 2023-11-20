WiMi Announced Interactive Holographic Assistant Based on Artificial Intelligence

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it unveiled its latest product: an interactive holographic assistant based on artificial intelligence(AI). Holographic technology has made significant advances in the field of graphics and imaging. New holographic display technologies enable the presentation of more realistic virtual images, thus providing a better platform for the development of interactive holographic assistants.

This new interactive holographic assistant system of WiMi combines AI and holographic technology and is designed to provide an immersive and engaging experience that takes the user experience to a whole new level. The system interacts with the user through voice commands, providing a wide range of functions such as entertainment, conversation and question-answering. It understands and responds to user queries, thus providing immediate support and information to the user.

The core of the system is an advanced AI algorithm that enables the holographic assistant to understand natural language and recognize the user's voice and intent, resulting in highly intelligent interactions. In addition, the holographic assistant's 3D holographic display technology creates lifelike images of the virtual assistant, making users feel as if they are in a virtual world and interacting with the assistant naturally and intuitively.

WiMi's system also integrates a multi-model system that combines holographic views with computer graphics and multimedia technologies to provide entirely new ways to view and interact with virtual worlds. The implementation and technical architecture of WiMi's AI-based interactive holographic assistant technology involves several key components and technologies.

WiMi's AI-based interactive holographic assistant technology:

Speech recognition and processing: The system captures the user's voice commands through advanced speech recognition technology. These commands are transmitted to the speech processing module, which is responsible for converting speech into text and parsing the user's intent.

Natural language processing (NLP): Textual data is processed by NLP to understand the user's request, question or instruction. NLP also helps in generating natural language responses to have a smooth conversation with the user.

Conversation management: The system uses conversation management to track and manage the flow of a user's conversation with the holographic assistant. This includes recognizing context, maintaining a dialogue history, and determining the next response.

Knowledge graphs and data repositories: To provide accurate information and responses, the system needs access to extensive knowledge graphs and databases. These data repositories contain information on a variety of topics to support responses to user queries.

Holographic display: The system uses holographic display technology to create a three-dimensional image of the virtual assistant. This involves the use of laser projection or other holographic display technologies to render the image of the virtual assistant so that it appears lifelike.

Multi-modal interaction: The system supports a variety of interaction methods, including voice, gesture, touch, and eye tracking. This means that users can communicate with the virtual assistant in multiple ways, making the interaction more natural.

The technical architecture of WiMi's AI-based interactive holographic assistant system includes the following major components:

Front-end user interface: This is the interface through which the user interacts with the system, including holographic display devices, microphones, cameras and sensors. The user can interact with the virtual assistant through these devices.

Speech processing: This is responsible for capturing, processing and transcribing the user's voice commands into understandable text.

NLP and conversation management engines: These engines process textual data, interpret the user's intent, and manage the flow of the conversation. They use natural language processing techniques to generate responses and ensure that conversations are coherent.

Knowledge bases and data stores: The core data repositories of the system, including knowledge graphs, databases, and information stores, are used to provide answers and information to user queries.

Holographic rendering engine: This engine is responsible for creating holographic 3D images of the virtual assistant to be presented to the user. This may involve optical components and projection to achieve a realistic virtual experience.

Security and privacy: Considering the large amount of user data and private information involved, the system has strong security and privacy measures to ensure the safety of user data.

Cloud infrastructure: Many system components may be deployed on the cloud to support flexibility, scalability and high availability.

AI algorithm: This drives key components such as NLP, speech recognition, conversation management, and other components that enable the system to enable intelligent interactions.

Monitoring and analytics tools: These are used to monitor system performance, user experience, and problem troubleshooting to ensure stable operation and continuous improvement.

The successful implementation of AI-based interactive holographic assistant technology requires the deep integration of multiple technology domains, including speech recognition, natural language processing, computer graphics, and human-computer interaction, and these components work together to provide users with an engaging virtual experience.

WiMi's AI-based interactive holographic assistant technology brings together cutting-edge technologies in several key areas to enable an impressive virtual interaction experience. One of the keys to the technology is speech recognition and processing, which enables the system to capture the user's voice commands and convert them into understandable text. Subsequently, natural language processing technology further analyzes the text to understand the user's intent and produce a natural and smooth response. In addition, the use of holographic display technology allows the virtual assistant to be presented to the user in a three-dimensional image, thus realizing an immersive interactive experience. With the combined use of these technologies, the system can respond to the user's needs in real-time in multi-modal interactions, creating an excellent interactive experience for the user.

With the continuous improvement of AI algorithms and holographic technology, holographic assistants will become smarter and more vivid, better able to simulate human conversations and interact with users more naturally. At the same time, holographic assistants will delve deeper into digital transformation, becoming an important tool for businesses and organizations to provide high-level customer support and training services. The future of this technology also includes the integration of augmented reality to better combine the virtual and real worlds, thus creating richer and more innovative interactive experiences for users.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

