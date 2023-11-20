Ziebart Elevates Corporate Leadership Team, Furthering Commitment to Driving Growth and Innovation

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Announces 3 Strategic Promotions, Including Creation of Chief Growth Officer & Chief Operating Officer Roles

TROY, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart International Corporation, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is proud to announce the promotions of three members of its senior leadership team. The strategic moves demonstrate that Ziebart's dedication to continuous innovation extends far beyond its premier products and services, as the promotions include the installment of a new C-level role within the corporate team, as well as the first female to hold a C-suite title in the company's nearly 65-year history.

Ziebart promotes Brian Jackman to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as the President of Ziebart Corporation. (PRNewswire)

"I was fortunate to inherit a strong leadership team from my father, but the biggest life lesson he gave me was the motto, 'Change or die,'" said Ziebart President and CEO Thomas A. Wolfe, who took over the company in 2022 when his father retired from the position after 28 years. "As we began approaching our milestone 65th anniversary, I knew that planning for Ziebart's future of another 65 years and beyond meant I needed to challenge the status quo and embrace change in our structure."

With corporate and franchisee profitability top-of-mind, Brian Jackman was promoted to Ziebart's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as the President of Ziebart Corporation, while Jason Case was promoted to Vice President and Treasurer. Jackman, with 15+ years of experience with Ziebart, will oversee U.S. franchising operations from a financial standpoint, studying metrics to maximize a franchise owner's profit. Case, who has been with the company for 13 years, will manage all corporate financial functions.

Larisa Walega will serve as Ziebart's Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, becoming the brand's first female in a C-level role. Walega has an extensive, 20+ years of experience in marketing, with the last 14 years being with Ziebart, most recently serving as the Vice President of Marketing. Her primary focus will be on Ziebart's growth strategies related to marketing and franchise development activities.

"It's a great honor to be the first female C-suite at Ziebart, especially in what's traditionally a predominantly male-centric industry," Walega said. "It's never been a more exciting time to be part of a leadership team full of like-minded entrepreneurs, especially in the franchising and automotive industries that are each undergoing their own renaissance amidst changing consumer preferences. I'm thrilled to take the charge in this evolving position that's laser-focused on setting a course for results-driven growth across all company verticals."

These three promotions are part of Wolfe's strategic plan to capitalize on the brand's strengths and put a renewed focus in its growth.

"Each of these three leaders have demonstrated a strong commitment to the brand with their personal connections with every one of our remarkable franchise owners," Wolfe said. "Between Brian and Jason's strong financial eyes, paired with Larisa's passion for marketing and the franchising industry as a whole, and their shared fearless attitudes and service mindsets, I'm confident we are putting our strongest players exactly where our focus needs to be to launch Ziebart to its full potential."

To find a Ziebart location near you, head to www.ziebart.com. For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

Ziebart promotes Larisa Walega to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. (PRNewswire)

Ziebart promotes Jason Case to the position of Vice President and Treasurer. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Ziebart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ziebart