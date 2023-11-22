BACKND Joins AWS Partner Network after Successfully Completing AWS Foundational Technical Review

Game backend SaaS, BACKND, strengthens its collaboration with AWS by completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review.

BACNKD expands its technical capabilities with AWS's support for the 'Global SaaS Incubating Project.'

BACKND improves its global service capabilities with enhanced chatting and multiplayer services

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AFI, operator of the BACKND SaaS platform, has announced the strengthening of its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AFI has utilized AWS infrastructure since 2018 to power the BACKND platform. AFI successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which enables AWS Partners to qualify their software based on AWS Well-Architected best practices. The successful completion marks a pivotal milestone solidifying BACKND's collaboration with AWS and continues to drive BACKND's global business expansion.

The APN is a worldwide community of AWS Partners who share programs, expertise, and resources to develop, market, and deliver customer solutions. As an APN member, BACKND joins a vast global network of more than 100,000 AWS partners in over 150 countries. Together, they work with AWS to deliver innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, secure business, and create mutual value.

BACKND, the game backend SaaS, stands out for its ability to empower even beginners without backend experience with the essential game backend functions required for game development. Since its official launch in 2018, BACKND has been providing game developers and operators with essential backend features through the "BACKND BASE" service. This comprehensive service includes over 30 features, covering login, announcements, events, real-time database management, receipt validation, rankings, guilds, and push notifications.

Currently, BACKND is in the beta phase for the enhanced version of "BACKND CHAT", which enables real-time chat environments. By the end of the year, BACKND MATCH, the company's key real-time multiplayer gaming feature, will be significantly enhanced to further enhance the competitiveness of its global services.

Owen Kwon, CEO of AFI, expressed, "AFI's mission with BACKND is to support our clients in achieving their path to success. AFI is excited to announce the successful completion of the FTR, fortifying our groundwork for future collaboration with global game developers in collaboration with AWS." For more information, please visit the BACKND Website (www.backnd.com).

About AFI, INC

AFI operates the 'BACKND' gaming backend platform since August 2018, presently catering to over 3,800 corporate customers as of October 2023. In 2022, AFI secured $4 million USD in Series A investment from investors, including DSC Investment and Kakao Ventures, with the goal of improving its global services and expanding its business.

'About BACKND

BACKND streamlines game development and operation by offering over 30 game-specific features and an operation console upon release. It is among the pioneering global game backend SaaS platforms that facilitate game server construction with reduced development efforts.

BACKND Website: www.backnd.com

BACKND Blog: https://medium.com/@backnd

BACKND Developer Documentation: https://docs.thebackend.io/en/

For further information: Mille Kim, global@backnd.com

