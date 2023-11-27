Dana Debuts Brevini EvoMax™ Gearboxes for Industrial Bulk Management Applications at Vrac Tech Exhibition

DOUAI, France, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today introduced the company's line of Brevini EvoMax™ helical and bevel helical gearboxes for industrial bulk management applications at the Vrac Tech Exhibition.

Brevini EvoMax gearboxes are designed to optimize the performance of mining and bulk material handling equipment such as conveyors, stacker reclaimers, wagon tipplers, and ship loading and unloading equipment. The product range offers a high degree of modularity and flexibility, with torque ratings ranging from 8,000Nm to 310,000Nm.

Located in Stand A8, Dana will also promote its full range of support for manufacturers and owners of bulk management equipment, including consulting services, systems design, engineering, procurement, installation, and service.

"Bulk material handling equipment have around-the-clock demands for torque performance, reliability, and durability," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president and president, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems for Dana Incorporated. "Our new Brevini EvoMax gearboxes have been specifically designed to deliver heavy-duty performance over the long term."

Power-dense Performance for Industrial Bulk Material Applications

The Brevini EvoMax gearbox series has been designed to deliver more power from a smaller package, reducing overall weight and simplifying installation. It offers best-in-class torque density and is engineered with optional low-temperature housing and special seals that support operations in extreme environments. The gearbox is supplied with a wide range of ratios and configurations for input and output shafts.

Brevini EvoMax gearboxes are designed to support the flow of ore and aggregate in bulk material-handling equipment. They offer a better product torque distribution curve, best-in-class torque density, high efficiency, low power consumption, low noise, and the ability to operate in low-temperature environments.

Global Support for Industrial Applications

Dana offers numerous customizable, precision-engineered technologies that optimize the performance of industrial applications. The company is a one-stop shop for multiple gearbox designs, gearmotors, slewing drives, winches and winch drives, industrial driveshafts, and other motion systems that optimize machine performance and maximize yields.

Additionally, Dana has positioned service and assembly centers around the world to provide tailored solutions for gearboxes. Engineers customize open-gearing solutions for multiple applications, as well as drop-in replacement gearing and full assemblies for obsolete units. From upgrading customer gearboxes to improving quality and capacity, Dana's service and assembly centers are equipped to address the challenges faced by its customers, including updating legacy products.

More details on Dana's solutions for the industrial bulk management market are available at www.dana-industrial.com.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

