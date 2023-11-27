FDA Approves First Therapy for Rare Type of Non-Cancerous Tumors

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Ogsiveo (nirogacestat) tablets for adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment. Ogsiveo is the first drug to be approved for the treatment of patients with desmoid tumors, a rare subtype of soft tissue sarcomas.

Desmoid tumors are non-cancerous but can be locally aggressive. The tumors may invade into surrounding structures and organs, resulting in pain, issues with being able to move, and decreased quality of life. Although surgical removal has historically been the treatment of choice, there is a high risk that the tumor will return or that other health challenges will occur after removal; therefore, systemic therapies (cancer treatment targeting the entire body) are being increasingly evaluated in clinical trials.

"The FDA continues to address unmet medical need and advance the development of safe and effective therapies for the millions of Americans whose lives are affected by rare tumors," said Richard Pazdur, M.D., director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "Desmoid tumors are rare tumors that can lead to severe pain and disability. Today's approval will offer the first approved treatment option for patients beyond surgery and radiation."

The effectiveness of Ogsiveo was evaluated in an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 142 adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors not amenable to surgery. Patients were randomized to receive 150 milligrams (mg) of Ogsiveo or placebo orally, twice daily, until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The main efficacy outcome measure was progression-free survival (the length of time after the start of treatment for which a person is alive and their cancer does not grow or spread). Objective response rate (a measure of tumor shrinkage) was an additional efficacy outcome measure.

The pivotal clinical trial demonstrated that Ogsiveo provided clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to placebo. Additionally, the objective response rate was also statistically different between the two arms with a response rate of 41% in the Ogsiveo arm and 8% in the placebo arm. The progression-free survival results were also supported by an assessment of patient-reported pain favoring the Ogsiveo arm.

The most common side effects seen in at least 15% of the patients in the trial were diarrhea, ovarian toxicity, rash, nausea, fatigue, stomatitis, headache, abdominal pain, cough, alopecia, upper respiratory tract infection and dyspnea.

Ogsiveo was granted Priority Review under which the FDA's goal is to take action on an application within six months where the agency determines that the drug, if approved, would significantly improve the safety or effectiveness of treating, diagnosing or preventing a serious condition compared to available therapies. Ogsiveo also received FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for the indication noted above, as well as Orphan-Drug designation for treatment of desmoid tumor (aggressive fibromatosis). Orphan-drug designation provides incentives to assist and encourage drug development for rare diseases.

The FDA granted the approval of Ogsiveo to SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.

