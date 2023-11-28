Fresh Cravings® Expands Hummus Lineup at Walmart with Tajín Chili Lime and Dill Pickle Flavors

Brand spices up hummus lineup, featuring collaboration with global seasoning brand

PHOENIX, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Cravings , a family-owned snacking brand, today announced two new innovative hummus flavors to its lineup: Tajín Chili Lime Hummus, developed in collaboration with Tajín , the #1 best-selling chili lime seasoning in the USA and Mexico, and Dill Pickle Hummus, which adds a pickle-flavored twist on Fresh Cravings' beloved Classic Hummus. Now available in the deli section of Walmart stores nationwide, these new flavors join Fresh Cravings' existing hummus lineup including Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Honey Jalapeño, Mediterranean, Lemon Garlic, and Jalapeño Cilantro.

"Our team remains dedicated to delivering sought-after flavors and elevated recipes to our customers, and our collaboration with Tajín is yet another example of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of hummus flavor innovation," said Fresh Cravings President Nicole Parker. "We crave goodness in all that we do, and these new flavors underscore our brand's mission to offer unique snacking experiences with high-quality ingredients, which can be shared during special moments with loved ones."

Fresh Cravings is both the fastest growing brand among refrigerated dips and boasts the highest absolute dollar growth among all hummus brands (SPINS 52 weeks ending 09/10/23). As the only hummus brand on the market made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Cravings' new hummus flavors include high-quality ingredients, including chickpeas and savory tahini, resulting in a smooth, nutty flavor.

The Tajín Chili Lime Hummus delivers a unique twist on classic hummus, bursting with Mexican-inspired spices, and infused with the bold and zesty flavors of Tajín's Clásico Seasoning blend of 100% natural chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. For pickle lovers, Fresh Cravings Dill Pickle Hummus features classic hummus ingredients topped with a tangy dill pickle flavor and a hint of garlic.

For everyday snacking or memorable moments with family and friends, Fresh Cravings Hummus delivers an unforgettable flavor experience and can be enjoyed with fresh veggies, tortilla chips, pita bread or your favorite crackers.

To find a product near you, visit freshcravings.com/where to buy

Fresh Cravings is proudly family-owned and operated and is the fastest growing national brand across refrigerated salsa and hummus, now sold in more than 12,000 retail locations. We 'Crave Goodness' in all that we do, from creating elevated recipes to giving back to our communities. We believe that snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. Fresh Cravings launched in 2015, with a line of refrigerated salsas, and as an answer to the dull, jarred salsa blends found in center store, we made ours with vibrant vegetables, like zesty peppers and vine-ripened tomatoes, in a range of heat levels and flavor varieties to satisfy each unique craving. We are known for authentic-tasting chilled salsas and flavor-filled hummus, along with unique plant based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. Our dips consistently outperform the competition on purchase intent and preference in double-blind sensory testing. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned and operated, Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa Facebook and Instagram .

