TKO Miller Advises Visu-Sewer on its Partnership With Fort Point Capital

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle-market investment bank, today announced that Visu-Sewer (the "Company"), an industry-leading, underground infrastructure maintenance provider, has partnered with Fort Point Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm. TKO Miller acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Visu-Sewer, working closely with the Company's management team throughout the sale process.

TKO Miller www.TKOMiller.com (PRNewsfoto/TKO Miller, LLC) (PRNewswire)

About Visu-Sewer

Visu-Sewer, a second-generation, family-owned business, is a leading underground infrastructure maintenance provider focused on sewer and wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and maintenance. The Company has a broad service offering that includes trenchless cured-in-place pipeline rehabilitation (CIPP), sewer maintenance, video inspection, pipe jet cleaning, sealing, and water blasting. Throughout the years, the Company has repeatedly expanded its geographic reach both organically and through acquisition. The Company currently operates seven branch locations across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, primarily serving municipalities and general construction contractors.

About Fort Point Capital

Fort Point Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm, employs a management-led, growth-oriented approach to private equity investing. Since its inception in 2011, Fort Point has partnered with founders and management teams to accelerate growth, expand service offerings, access new markets, and support follow-on acquisitions. With a portfolio that reflects over 45 acquisitions, Fort Point Capital continues to deliver enduring value to its partners, employees, and shareholders. Currently, the firm is investing from FPC Small Cap Fund III.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but a strong industry specialization in several applications, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, http://www.tkomiller.com .

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TKO Miller, LLC