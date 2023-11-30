Emeren Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

BofA Securities 2023 Renewables Conference on December 1, 2023 . The management team will virtually present in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Janney's Inaugural Clean Energy Investment Symposium on December 5-7, 2023 , at Tulane University , New Orleans, LA

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a pipeline of projects and IPP assets totaling over 3 GW, as well as a storage pipeline of over 10 GWh across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

