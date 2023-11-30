Millstone Medical Outsourcing Will Move Testing Services to Expanded Facility in Bloomfield, CT

Move expands facility footprint by 400% and includes new testing services

FALL RIVER, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, the industry's leading partner of choice for medical manufacturers' post-manufacturing and aftermarket services, announces that it will move its testing services division to an upgraded, expanded 25,000-square-foot facility in Bloomfield, Connecticut. The move represents a 400% increase in service capacity and is anticipated to be operational early in Q2 2024.

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry. (PRNewswire)

Growth in Millstone's Testing Services

Millstone Medical Outsourcing launched its testing service offering in December 2022 after the acquisition of contract testing organizations Ethide Laboratories and MycoScience. The acquisition brought 90 years of combined experience in advanced microbiology laboratory and environmental testing services to support customers.

Millstone is also converting its lab services from ISO 13485:2016 to ISO 17025. Millstone's commitment to achieving ISO 17025 accreditation ensures that the testing methods are recognized, traceable, and meet international standards, which in turn provides an assurance of the quality and reliability of services offered to customers.

Customers will benefit from the state-of-the-art upgrades to the laboratory facilities and renovated lab space. Facility upgrades include a world-class BI sterility suite to support EO sterilization validations. With the facility relocation and expansion, Millstone plans to introduce new testing services. These include manual and automatic reusable instrument cleaning validations and package testing services focused on shipping distribution simulation, as well as new analytic chemical tests such as total organic carbon testing. Testing services will continue to expand with additional offerings in 2024 and beyond.

"Millstone focuses on helping our customers deliver lifesaving and life-changing products," CEO Karl Neuberger said. "Our ability to provide industry-leading turnaround times and exceptional customer service is essential to this mission. Millstone's testing services have flourished since the launch one year ago, and this move enables us to expand our offerings and serve more OEM customers. In addition, relocating to the Hartford area will bring jobs to the region as well as simplify customer travel."

Millstone's laboratory move to the Hartford area follows other significant recent strategic growth investments, including cleanroom expansion (2023) and a significant upgrade to its Massachusetts headquarter facility (2020). "Since our founding in 2000, we've invested to meet growing industry demand as a single expert point of contact for medtech OEMs," Neuberger said. "This move helps us continue to expand and enhance our testing services support."

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of the most prominent global OEMs as well as emerging growth companies. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers packaging, testing, and logistics to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, Olive Branch, MS, West Warwick, RI and Willington, CT (moving to Bloomfield, CT in Q2 2024). The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

