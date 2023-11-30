ReadyWorks Announces Partnership with Technologent to enhance the Delivery of Technology Solutions for Optimizing Hybrid Cloud & Infrastructure Resources, Digital Automation, Cybersecurity, and Data Management

Partnership helps organizations optimize their IT investments with valuable insights into critical aspects of their business and agile solutions that help them achieve business goals faster while reducing security and operational risk.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWorks, a digital platform conductor (DPC) provider, today announced a partnership with Technologent, a premier provider of information technology solutions and services for Fortune 1000 companies.

Technologent brings its deep expertise in delivering agile solutions for accelerating digital transformation. ReadyWorks enhances Technologent's capabilities to:

Optimize On-premises, public cloud, and private cloud resources . ReadyWorks integrates IT and business systems to unlock the data held within them. It aggregates, normalizes, and cleans the data to inform decisions about cloud and license spend and orchestrates the transfer of workloads. Combined with Technologent's expertise in cloud, applications, and infrastructure solutions, these enhanced capabilities help organizations optimize costs while ensuring the availability of mission-critical systems and reducing security risks.

Automate Business and IT Processes. ReadyWorks automates processes that are stalled or being handled manually. Working together, Technologent and ReadyWorks helps customers identify organizational challenges and develop an automation roadmap that frees up high-level resources and delivers long-term value.

Maintain Cyber Resiliency. Technologent leverages ReadyWorks to quickly deliver effective programs for addressing cyber threats. This includes security assessments and advisory consulting, remediation planning and roadmap execution, solutions implementation, operational management, and continuous monitoring and measurement.

Implement Data Management Solutions. ReadyWorks and Technologent provide a holistic approach to address data protection, security, compliance, and privacy. This strategy brings together business and IT leaders to share and utilize data, reduce risk, and drive better business outcomes.

"Organizations have numerous tools in their environment designed to achieve different objectives. What they need is for these systems to work together. ReadyWorks integrates and analyzes the data held in each of these systems, makes it accessible to business leaders across the organization, and orchestrates business processes to address what the information is telling them." said Andrew Sweeny, ReadyWorks Co-Founder and CEO. "We look forward to collaborating closely with Technologent and being able to harness the strengths and capabilities of both companies to help organizations meet strategic business objectives."

"Our partnership with ReadyWorks extends the services we are able to deliver to our customers," said Jack Pieracini, Area Vice President at Technologent. "ReadyWorks addresses one of the biggest challenges felt across enterprises today – namely how to extract value from existing tech investments by leveraging the data they hold and automating responses to it. We are already seeing a very positive impact from our partnership and look forward to working together to help customers achieve their digital transformation goals faster."

About ReadyWorks

ReadyWorks is a digital platform conductor (DPC). It combines system integration, data intelligence, and workflow automation in one unified solution. Organizations use ReadyWorks to gain valuable insights into critical aspects of their business, standardize the information in their systems of record, and automate business processes that are stalled or being handled manually. This results in many benefits, including elimination of risk associated with blind spots and broken processes, faster and more effective attainment of business objectives, reduction in program timelines and cost, and the ability to automate low-level tasks to free up high-level resources. For more information, visit www.ReadyWorks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Technologent

Technologent is a women-owned, WBENC-certified and global provider of edge-to-edge Information Technology solutions and services for Fortune 1000 companies. With their internationally recognized technical and sales team and well-established partnerships between the most cutting-edge technology brands, Technologent powers your business through a combination of Hybrid Cloud & Infrastructure, Digital Automation, Cybersecurity and Data Management: foundational IT pillars for your business. Together with Service Provider Solutions, Financial Services, Professional Services, and their people, Technologent is paving the way for customer operations with advanced solutions that aren't just reactive, but forward-thinking and future-proof.

