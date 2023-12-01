This Week in Entertainment News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new jazz bar from Bruno Mars and Bellagio.
- Grammy Award-Winning Global Superstar Bruno Mars and Bellagio Unite to Debut Jazz Bar, The Pinky Ring
Bruno Mars said, "I've been performing in Vegas for years, and I've always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I'm in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that."
- Sphere To Feature First-Of-Its-Kind Exosphere Activation With The Radio City Rockettes This Holiday Season
"There is nothing more artful than the Rockettes or more scientific than Sphere, so bringing these two together on the Exosphere in such a unique way is the essence of what we do here at Sphere – uniting art and science to bring wonder to the world," said Guy Barnett, SVP, Brand Strategy & Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment.
- Baby Shark Joins Cameo's A-List Animated Lineup ahead of 'Cameo Kids Week'
"Baby Shark has one of the most recognizable sound bites in the world." said Steven Galanis, CEO of Cameo. "This character is beloved by millions of fans, who now have the ability to directly connect with them for a personalized greeting that only Cameo Kids can deliver."
- Instacart Adds Peacock as First-Ever Streaming Partner
The Peacock partnership brings Instacart+ membership 80,000+ hours of content, in addition to free delivery, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, reduced fees, and more.
- Ice Spice Has Her Own Chia Pet
Ice Spice shared her excitement about the partnership, stating: "Like my lyrics say, 'I'm breakin' records and I'm breakin' news.' I'm not sure who stole whose look, but I'm into it and am very excited about this fun partnership."
- IMAX and Pathé Live Announce The Global Release of "QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL" Exclusively In IMAX Theatres For A Limited Engagement Beginning January 18
This exhilarating live concert from 1981 is a window into Queen in their most unalloyed form, giving audiences a larger-than-life, front-row immersive experience. The film was digitally re-mastered for the first time into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience®, including 12-channel surround sound, crystal-clear images, and IMAX's customized theatre geometry.
- LATV Launches New Series 'Royal T', Celebrating the Worldwide Trans and Non-Binary Community
Hosted by Queen Victoria Ortega, the series is an inspiring, fun, and fierce half-hour talk show honoring excellence in the trans and non-binary community. "Royal T" is the latest big title series from LATV's LGBTQ+ content under the umbrella of the network's "LATV Queer" programming.
- Immerse Yourself in Technology at The Wizard of Oz Museum
The Wizard of Oz Museum's immersive experience is a true technological marvel, with all age groups in agreement. Located in a separate room within The Wizard of Oz Museum, the immersive experience features more than 30 laser projectors that surround visitors with music and images projected from floor to ceiling.
- Eric André and Opera GX bury boring browsers in chaotic rampage
"This campaign, by way of Eric André, inspires you to question whether the browser you're using is actually good or just some BS your system tray inherited. Our money is on the latter," said Auryn Hiscock, Creative Lead, Opera GX.
