USA Players Compete in Semi-Finals in Two Categories at World Teqball Championships 2023

The Reigning American World Champion, Carolyn Greco, Finished 4th in Women's Singles;

Chance for Gold Remains In Women's Doubles With Partner Kimberly Baker

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA today announces that top United States Teqball athletes advanced to compete against the world's best Teqers in the World Teqball Championships semi-finals taking place this weekend in Bangkok, Thailand.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - DECEMBER 02: Carolyn Greco of USA competes in the Women's Singles Bronze match between Romania and USA during day 4 of the 2023 Teqball World Championship at Bangkok Arena on December 02, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images for Teqball World Championship) (PRNewswire)

The top Teqball players from across the globe have been competing at Bangkok's Hua Mak Stadium since November 29 to qualify to compete in the finals and take home the top honors of World Teqball Champion and a grand prize of $250,000. Today, last year's reigning champion, Carolyn Greco fought to hold onto her title but came up short, finishing fourth as she lost in the semi-final against the home player Jutatip Kuntatong, and also came short against the European Champion Kinga Barabasi in two sets in the bronze medal game. Greco has one final chance for gold as she and her partner Kimberly Baker are set to compete in the Women's Doubles semi-finals round tomorrow, December 3. This marks the sixth annual world championships and the first Teqball championships organized outside of Europe, where the sport was founded.

"Although I am in great form, today was a bad day for me. I was unlucky multiple times but I still think that I am the best female Teqball player in the world," Greco said after finishing fourth in Women's singles. "I have shifted my focus to the women's doubles because I would really like to return home with at least one medal," she continued as she prepares for her final chance for gold."

The World Teqball Championships 2023 has drawn a record number of players, at 211, and set a record number of total matches, at 404 across Women's Singles, Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. In addition, 61 nations, the most in Teqball history, have been represented in Bangkok - showcasing the massive growth of the sport's global popularity.

"It's amazing seeing our US athletes compete against the very best Teqball players in the world and advance for the chance to take home the top prize in multiple categories," said Daniel Szabo, USA Teqball CEO. "I'm thrilled for them and though it was a tough loss today for Carolyn, I am excited to tune in tomorrow to see all the players' action and how Carolyn and Kimberly do!"



Ronaldinho Gaúcho, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, and Teqball ambassador, has been in the Bangkok Arena this weekend attending the finals and participating in a gala match, while also doing a meet and greet with the fans attending.

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer-like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states, has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and create a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily.

Media Contact: Natalie Beitashour

(e) Natalie@element23.co (c) 415.850.2668

Carolyn Greco (L) of USA in action against Jutatip Kuntatong (R) of Thailand during Women's Singles semifinal match at the World Teqball Championships 2023 at Bangkok Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 December 2023. Copyright EPA on behalf of FITEQ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teqball