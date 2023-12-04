MillerKnoll Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

ZEELAND, Mich., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic design brands, has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The company earned a top score in a year with expanded survey criteria and required metrics. HRC's Corporate Equality Index is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. MillerKnoll is joined by only 545 U.S. businesses earning top marks this year.

"MillerKnoll has a history of setting the pace for workplace equality with programs to support our associates, but with this year's extended metrics and measurements, our CEI 100 score is even more meaningful," said Andi Owen, President and CEO of MillerKnoll. "Inclusion and belonging are key components in the experiences we design. We're proud to have received such recognition and look forward to advancing these programs as a team."

For the past 15 consecutive years, Herman Miller has received a top score from HRC. Now, as Herman Miller has been renamed MillerKnoll, the company continues its top score.

Over the past two years, HRC completed a full assessment and review of the survey, increasing the standard significantly for companies to achieve a score of 100. Changes to the survey included: greater documentation required and a higher level of scrutiny of submitted documentation; an increase in activity requirements; more nuanced questions; higher percentage points for benefits; and a new stand-alone section on Corporate Social Responsibility.

MillerKnoll supports several nonprofit organizations serving to foster community and advance rights for LGBTQ+ individuals. During Pride Month in 2022, MillerKnoll partnered with organizations around the world including OutRight Action International, Hetrick-Martin Institute, Lambert House, New Avenues for Youth, London Friend, Casa Frida Refugio LGBT+, and more. Employees can join the LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group (BRG), advocating for LGBTQ+ employees and allies in the workplace, and work with other groups to identify and break down inequitable systems that limit the success of others, so everyone has opportunities to grow and prosper.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality.

Further Details about HRC's Corporate Equality Index (CEI):

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants; further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. According to HRC, these critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe. MillerKnoll's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

HRC's full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Additional information on MillerKnoll's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging initiatives can be found here.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

View original content:

SOURCE MillerKnoll