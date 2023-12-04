Our Fairylands①--It's a land of Spirits

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan, honored "Land of Abundance," is a dream land for people and a paradise for all things. As one of the world's 36 biodiversity hotspots, the vitality of Sichuan is not only embodied in its cities but also in a poetic coexistence between man and nature.

The land of spirits (PRNewswire)

This is home to over 300 species of national key protected wild animals, 1.944 billion cubic meters of forest stock, 55 wetland parks, and nearly 1,400 rivers...

On October 12, 2021, at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, China officially designated its first group of national parks. This includes the Three-River-Source National Park, the Giant Panda National Park, the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, the National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest, and the Wuyishan National Park.

Up to now,the country has outlined plans for three national parks in Sichuan Province. The first to be established was the Giant Panda National Park. The Ruoergai National Park was approved to be established. Additionally, the Gongga Mountain National Park has been included in the spatial layout scheme of national parks.

Sichuan International Communication Center and Wuliangye Group are set to launch bilingual documentaries titled "Exploring National Parks: Our Fairylands". Tracing the footsteps of renowned bloggers, overseas climbers, travel writers, and photographers, we will delve deep into the Ruoergai National Park, the Gongga Mountain National Park, and the Giant Panda National Park. Through their perspectives, China's rich and magnificent landscapes, along with its diverse flora and fauna resources, are able to be appreciated, recorded, and narrated, thus showcasing the story of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Located on the northeastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the The first episode,"WildYak: The Land of Spirits",from theseries "Exploring National Parks: Our Fairylands"introduces the ongoing development of Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is situated in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province.

Joined by @WildYak, a well-known Tibetan blogger,we will witness diverse stories and reflections throughout the establishment of Ruoergai National Park. We will also hear his narratives on the infinite potential of this grassland, and search for their various expectations and answers to the national park.

Click here to watch the Video:

https://youtu.be/KeBdfnX31Rw

Media Contact

Jiawei Zhang

+86-15184492367

605443401@qq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sichuan International Communication Center