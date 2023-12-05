BingX Appoints Vivien Lin as Chief Product Officer to Elevate User Experience

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced the appointment of Vivien Lin as its Chief Product Officer. This strategic decision underscores BingX's commitment to empowering crypto traders with continuous breakthroughs in its products and services. Vivien Lin will also take the role of Global Spokesperson of BingX, fostering transparent communication and strengthening its connection with global crypto communities.

Vivien's background in trading, product management, and market development spans nearly a decade, with a focus on forex and equity derivative products, through key roles at reputable institutions such as Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank. Additionally, Vivien has years of experience in well-known crypto exchanges as leaders of financial products, risk management, and new product development, along with a deep understanding of product life cycle and go-to-market strategy.

As Chief Product Officer, Vivien Lin will play a pivotal role in steering BingX's product development strategy over futures, spots, and assets management. Meanwhile, she will represent BingX at prime industry events and regional meetups where she will share her and BingX's distinctive insights on relevant topics. Vivien adeptly employs her comprehensive understanding of the company's operations to facilitate communication among users and partners, fostering potential connections and collaborations.

The Board and Executive Team commented on Vivien's appointment: "As we welcome Vivien Lin into her dual roles, we celebrate not just the addition of an accomplished professional but a visionary leader. Vivien's extensive experience coupled with her profound understanding of global markets makes her the best fit to embody BingX's values and vision in global forums. Under her leadership, we anticipate reaching new heights in delivering cutting-edge products and enhancing our user experience with the broader community."

Vivien Lin conveyed her excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to assume the roles of CPO and Global Spokesperson at BingX, which enables me to fortify the connection between our innovative offerings and our valued user community. My belief in the philosophy of clarity and simplicity, both in product development and communication, drives my commitment to breaking down complexities into accessible terms for everyone. I am poised to ensure that BingX's vision for excellence and user-centric innovation resonates effectively with our global audience."

Vivien's appointment marks another big move towards further bridging the gap between blockchain and traditional finance, ensuring that BingX users continue to benefit from the dynamic merger. BingX looks forward to a future that is not only marked by technological innovation but also by a deep understanding of user needs, setting the stage for a transformative journey ahead.

