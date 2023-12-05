CELEBRATE A MEMORABLE FESTIVE MOMENT AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Take part on the festive tradition with curated menu and rich Balinese culture for an unforgettable year-end holiday.

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, invites guests to experience and celebrate the most anticipated time of the year at the award-winning tropical beachfront resort. The resort has curated exciting activities and a dining program to help guests reconnect with their loved ones for this year-end holiday, special menus and wellness offerings to family-friendly activities inspired by the resort's surroundings and rich Balinese culture.

Ritz Carlton (PRNewswire)

For culinary options, guests may experience the resort's five iconic restaurants and bars. Senses is located in the heart of the resort, offering an exciting selection that promises to satiate even the most discerning palate. The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar is situated above Senses and provides a picturesque view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's landscape. The dinner-only Bejana offers Indonesian and authentic Balinese dishes and features a dramatic clifftop setting overlooking Nusa Dua and the ocean. For a beachfront restaurant, guests may opt for The Beach Grill for seafood and grill options or casual dining at Breezes Tapas Lounge.

"Celebrate the festive season with fun-filled holiday activities, a sumptuous dining program, or find serenity with sea-inspired treatments at our The Ritz-Carlton, Spa," said Subin Dharman, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "Our Ladies and Gentlemen are committed to providing genuine service and comfort while you stay with us for a memorable festive holiday," he added.

In the lead-up to Christmas, all manner of decadent Christmas feasts are offered, from an extensive Christmas Eve buffet accompanied by a Christmas Choir to a delectable Indonesian and International Christmas Brunch and a four-course Christmas Dinner overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Festive Afternoon Tea

Savour an exclusive themed Afternoon Tea and tuck into a festive selection of fine savoury treats and sweet delights, price is at IDR 550,000++ for two. Starting from 19 - 31 December 2023, available daily from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar.

Sushi Sashimi Dinner

Indulge in premium sashimi and a handmade variety of sushi while enjoying a relaxed yet refined ambience at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar. Available daily from 6 p.m. - 10.30 p.m. starting from 19 December 2023 to 8 January 2024.

Christmas Eve Four-Course Set Menu Dinner on 24 December 2023

Relish in a special set dinner to celebrate Christmas Eve. The four-course set dinner is made of freshly caught seafood from the Indian Ocean featuring locally sourced ingredients at The Beach Grill. The first seating starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8.pm, while the second seating begins at 8.30 p.m. until 10.30 p.m. The price is at IDR 1,680,000++ per person and Ritz Kids menu is available for our little guests.

Christmas Eve Balinese Buffet on 24 December 2023

Begin the Christmas festivities by gathering with your loved ones and indulge in a special-themed Balinese buffet at Bejana Restaurant. Starting from 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., the buffet price starts at IDR 880,000++ per person, children eat free below three years and 50% off between four to twelve years.

Christmas Eve Festive Buffet on 24 December 2023

Join the festivity and treat your taste buds with delectable international buffet selections with live cooking stations featuring Sushi and Sashimi, Western, Asian, Indonesian and a carving station at Senses restaurant. The buffet price is at IDR 880,000++ per person and 50% off for children between four to twelve years old. The buffet starts from 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Christmas Day Brunch on 25 December 2023

Celebrate the excitement of Christmas with your family and friends while enjoying our delectable Christmas Day Brunch at The Beach Grill. The brunch is at IDR 980,000++ per person with 50% off for children between four to twelve years old. Brunch starts from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day Indonesia Buffet Night on 25 December 2023

Enjoy a wide array of sumptuous Indonesian Buffet with specialties menu across the archipelago at Bejana, Bali's best Indonesian restaurant. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. and the price is at IDR 880,000++ per person with 50% off for children between four to twelve years old.

Christmas Day Four-Course Set Menu on 25 December 2023

Tis' the season to remember. Revel in an exquisite four-course set menu featuring classic French fine food with a local twist, unique on this Christmas Day at The Beach Grill. The set menu price is at IDR 1,680,000++ per person. The first seating starts at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the second one starts at 8.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. with à la carte and Ritz Kids menu available.

Ring in the coming year with sumptuous dining options whether it is a sumptuous buffet or a curated set menu. Join the countdown celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar, with pass around bites and creative beverages then dance the night away. Complete the festivities with a remarkable New Year's Day brunch, and all the fabulous facilities of this world class resort.

New Year's Eve Four-Course Set Menu on 31 December 2023

Usher in the New Year in style, savour a four-course set menu using flavors of the island combined with fresh ingredients and premium quality meat and seafood at The Beach Grill. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. with live acoustic performance as entertainment. The price is at IDR 1,800,000++ per person and Ritz Kids menu is available.

New Year's Eve Indonesia Buffet on 31 December 2023

Feast on a sumptuous Indonesian buffet spread specially curated by our talented culinary team to celebrate a memorable year-end at Bejana. The price is at IDR 1,000,000++ per person with 50% off for children between four to twelve years old. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. to 11.00 p.m.

New Year's Eve Gala Dinner on 31 December 2023

Welcoming 2024 with us and experience a culinary adventure. Excite your senses with a myriad buffet selection of international flair and traditional delicacies at Senses. The price is at IDR 1,800,000++ per person with 50% off for children between four to twelve years old. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. to 11.00 p.m.

New Year's Countdown Celebrations on 31 December 2023

Ring in the New Year, The Ritz-Carlton Bali's style. Complete the night with a fabulous New Year countdown at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar with champagne or sparkling wine and pass-around bites. Minimum charge at IDR 1,500,000++ per table (maximum of four people).

New Year's Day Brunch on 1 January 2024

Kick off a brand new year with a remarkable brunch experience featuring live stations, hearty soup, grilled premium seafood and meats, and delectable desserts at The Beach Grill. The brunch price is at IDR 980,000++ per person and 50% off for children­ between four to twelve years old.

Guests are also invited to indulge in invigorating spa treatment at The Ritz-Carlton, Spa that will include an access to Hydro-Vital Pool, with its five hydrotherapy stations. This one-of-a-kind treatment is used to alleviates muscle tension and improve blood circulation.

Start planning your celebration now.

