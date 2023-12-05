VINFAST HONOURED TO REPRESENT SOUTHEAST ASIA AND SPEAK AT THE SUSTAINABLE TRADE FORUM AT COP28

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) ("VinFast") proudly announced that its Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy was invited to participate as the only panelist from Southeast Asia at the Sustainable Trade Forum at COP28, in a session was focused on "strengthening sustainable supply chain resilience". This session, chaired by H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Foreign Trade, brought together global leaders and industry experts.

VinFast Global CEO spoke at the Sustainable Trade Forum at COP28 (PRNewswire)

Timed to coincide with the first official MOE-led Trade Day ever at COP28, Madame Thuy joined CEOs from other leading companies at the Sustainable Trade Forum, and shared insights on key multi-faceted strategies for fostering supply chain resilience, minimizing environmental impact, and addressing global disruptions.

During the panel discussion, Madame Thuy unveiled VinFast's best practices to modernize and optimize its vertically integrated model's supply chain. The company contributed to reinforcing the sustainability and resilience of the global supply chain by providing practical insights and unique approaches based on its experience as a leading Southeast Asian electric vehicle manufacturer.

VinFast is honored to be the only corporate representative from Southeast Asia at the Sustainable Trade Forum, happening during COP28's Trade Day, underscoring its trailblazing commitment to fostering transformation and innovation and leading the transition towards a more sustainable future for all.

Madame Le Thi Thu Thuy, Global CEO of VinFast, said: "As an emerging, innovative electric vehicle manufacturer, we were pleased to be involved in critical discussions on the future of the global trading system. We look forward to sharing our approach and unique perspectives on modernizing global commerce for more countries during COP28, creating inclusive, expansive and, most importantly, sustainable supply chains that will safeguard our long-term future and planet."

"With the Sustainable Trade Summit, we hope to bring leaders from the public and private sectors together to share insights and discuss innovative solutions to strengthen global supply chains," said H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi. "Modernizing the multi-lateral trading system will produce enormous positive impact and can be a significant contributor as the world looks to reach its climate goals."

Additionally, VinFast will take part in a panel discussion about electrification in Vietnam, organized by the Vietnam Ministry of Transport and UNDP Vietnam. The company will detail its expertise in shaping an electric mobility environment in Vietnam, from manufacturing and rolling out passenger EVs to developing a comprehensive electrified transportation ecosystem and charging infrastructure across the country.

During COP28, VinFast's flagship electric vehicle model VF 9 will be showcased at Expo Dubai City, marking the first debut of this model in the UAE.

About COP28

This year's conference is expected to host over 70,000 delegates, including heads of state and world leaders, to build consensus and facilitate progress on climate action among parties, delegates and thousands of non-government organizations, companies, and other stakeholders. Learn more at: https://www.cop28.com/en.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

VinFast (PRNewswire)

