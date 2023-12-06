10 College Students Selected as the Fourth Class of Gen.G Foundation Scholarship Recipients

PUMA and University of Kentucky return to partner with Gen.G and support collegiate education for the next generation of industry leaders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports and gaming organization Gen.G announced the recipients for its fourth 2023 Gen.G Foundation scholarship. Ten college students from around the world were chosen to receive this prestigious scholarship, which focuses on supporting students who are low income, women, or people of color interested in gaming, esports or entrepreneurship. As members of the new scholarship class, each student will receive $10,000 to subsidize their tuition for this academic year, and have access to an exclusive career and mentorship programming.

"Our partnership with Gen.G has been instrumental in enhancing the educational and experiential landscape for our students," said Erik Jarvis, Smart Campus lead. "Through this collaboration, the University of Kentucky has been able to offer unique opportunities that extend beyond traditional academic boundaries. Our students are gaining invaluable insights and experiences in the rapidly evolving fields of gaming, esports, and entrepreneurship, areas they might not have been able to explore otherwise. This opportunity not only supports their academic pursuits but also prepares them for dynamic careers, fostering the next generation of industry leaders."

The recipients include:

Andy Durant - University of Kentucky ; London, Kentucky

Natalie Benton - The University of Arizona ; Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Seongmin So - University of Missouri-Columbia ; Seoul, South Korea

Adonaie Woldemariam - Eastern Michigan University ; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Melody Geiger - The University of Texas at Austin ; El Paso, TX

Andrew Cho - Ball State University ; Wilmette, Illinois

Sungjun Lee - Illinois Institute of Technology ; Seoul, South Korea

Wendy Han - University of California Riverside ; San Jose, CA

Jaelynn Young Running Crane - The University of Montana-Missoula ; Blackfeet Reservation- Browning, Montana

Alexa Medina - UC Santa Cruz; Coachella Valley, CA

"It's always so special to introduce our newest class of the Gen.G Foundation, and 2023's class is so impressive. We're very proud to continue to support education for our industry's future leaders," said Gina Chung, Chief Marketing Officer at Gen.G.

