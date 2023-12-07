Exact Sciences Awards Grants to 23 Organizations Focused on Increasing Colorectal Cancer Screenings

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences, a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, announced today that it awarded $1.3 million to 23 organizations through its Funding Opportunities for CRC Screening Uptake Strategies (FOCUS) Program. Grant recipients are committed to improving colorectal cancer (CRC) screening rates and making healthcare more accessible, with a focus on medically underserved populations.

CRC remains the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States.1 The disease is more treatable if caught in early stages,1 yet an estimated 60 million average-risk adults remain unscreened in the United States.2,3*

The most marginalized patient populations often go unscreened for CRC, which is one reason the disease disproportionately affects certain socioeconomic groups, races, and regions in the United States.3 Half of premature CRC deaths are related to racial, ethnic, socioeconomic and geographic inequalities.4

"Exact Sciences is honored to support organizations that are working to expand access and availability of screening options for often-overlooked communities," said Paul Limburg, Chief Medical Officer, Screening, at Exact Sciences. "Although colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers,5 more than 50,000 people die from this disease each year in the U.S. alone.3 We want to change that."

Exact Sciences' FOCUS Program provides grant funding to community organizations, health foundations, public health organizations, and advocacy groups working to increase access to CRC screening. Exact Sciences announced an additional group of 2023 grantees earlier in the year. Since its launch in 2022, the FOCUS Program has awarded more than $2.9 million to 50 organizations throughout the United States.

Exact Sciences developed Cologuard®, the first and only FDA-approved, noninvasive, multi-target, stool-based DNA screening test that people can use at home. Since making the test available in 2014, Exact Sciences has delivered more than 13 million Cologuard results to patients.

Axis Community Health

Pleasanton, Calif.

The organization plans to improve CRC screening rates and follow-up colonoscopy compliance within its patient community through comprehensive education on screening options and United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) guidelines, targeted outreach to uninsured patients who have never been screened, and automated reminders for both patients and providers.

Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc.

Douglas, Ariz.

Chiricahua will integrate patient navigation services led by community health workers to improve CRC screening rates in its diverse, rural patient populations.

Christian Community Health Services DBA Crossroad Health Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

The center will promote shared decision making in CRC screening, support marginalized populations who have never been screened, and improve compliance for screening in average-risk adults ages 45-49.

Community Health Center Network

San Leandro, Calif.

The network plans to streamline patient care and improve CRC screening rates for specific populations by conducting outreach and sharing screening education in patients' preferred language.

Five Rivers Samaritan Health Center

Dayton, Ohio

The center will focus on increasing the screening rate of the unhoused, uninsured patient population. It will provide access to private restrooms for sample collection, access to mail for sample delivery, lodging before colonoscopy appointments, and transportation to colonoscopies. These services will be provided at no cost to patients.

Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization

Watertown, N.Y.

The organization will work to increase screening rates in marginalized older-adult, low-income, and disabled populations in New York's rural Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

Generations Family Health Center, Inc.

Willimantic, Conn.

The federally qualified health center (FQHC) will improve professional and patient education on the importance of screening to increase screening rates for patients ages 45-49 and uninsured patients requiring individualized assistance.

Harbor Community Clinic dba Harbor Community Health Centers

San Pedro, Calif.

Using grant funding, the community health center aims to increase screening rates from 34% to 60% for patients ages 45-49.

Illinois Public Health Association

Springfield, Ill.

The association will engage community health workers to implement a patient navigation program and increase community outreach, with a specific emphasis on residents of color and immigrant, migrant, and refugee populations.

Jane Pauley Community Health Center

Indianapolis, Ind.

By improving patient adherence and promoting informed decision making, the center intends to increase screenings in marginalized populations.

Kaleida Health Foundation

Buffalo, N.Y.

By increasing patient education and building adherence programs, the foundation aims to address social determinants of health barriers to increase screening rates and improve colonoscopy completion rates after a positive stool test. The foundation will focus on adults ages 45-49 in the African American, Hispanic, and immigrant communities in Buffalo.

Kansas City CARE Clinic dba KC CARE Health Center

Kansas City, Mo.

Most patients of this FQHC are uninsured, underinsured, or living on low incomes in urban Kansas City, and they have not historically had access to routine preventive care. As a result of process improvements and a targeted CRC campaign in spring 2023, screening rates improved 21%. Using this funding, the center will work to increase screening rates by an additional 5% in 18 months.

Lone Star Circle of Care

Georgetown, Texas

The FQHC will utilize patient navigation services to increase screening rates for adults ages 45-49, the patients with the lowest rate of CRC screening, and further overcome barriers to care for underserved patients by increasing access to screening options.

Marshall Medical Center

Placerville, Calif.

As the only hospital facility within approximately 25 miles for many people in the area, the center has served more than 175,000 rural and semi-rural residents. It will work to improve screening rates, particularly in these rural areas, for marginalized populations and adults ages 45-49.

Mississippi State Department of Health

Ridgeland, Miss.

The department will convene community partners and stakeholders to make screening options available to medically underserved African Americans in the rural delta of Mississippi.

Optimus Health Care

Bridgeport, Conn.

In 2022, fewer than half of Optimus' patients were screened for CRC. To lessen the preventive healthcare disparities in its community, the organization will use this funding to improve screening rates in patients who belong to racial and ethnic minority groups and those who are uninsured and underinsured.

Ozarks Community Health Center

Hermitage, Mo.

The center will use community health workers to improve education and increase patient outreach, in order to begin closing the screening gap in its communities.

Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative

Sauk City, Wis.

This cooperative will use funding to address a crucial CRC screening disparity in rural Wisconsin. The screening rate in rural Wisconsin is approximately 60%, compared to an overall Wisconsin screening rate of 80%.

Southwest Community Health Center, Inc.

Bridgeport, Conn.

Southwest intends to increase screening rates in its approximately 26,000 clients, of whom more than 95% live under 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, 87% are racially or ethnically diverse, and 25% are better served in a language other than English.

Talbot County Health Department

Easton, Md.

The department will create a systemic process for advancing screening awareness and education, with a focus on marginalized patient populations.

The Centers

Cleveland, Ohio

This FQHC will increase patient navigation services, deepen partnerships with hospitals to facilitate free or accessible screening, increase awareness of screening options, and provide transportation to encourage residents to be screened for CRC.

Tri-County Community Health Council, Inc. dba CommWell Health

Four Oaks, N.C.

CommWell Health will launch Project FIERCE (Facilitating the Improvement of Equitable Rates of Colorectal Exams) to implement evidence-based interventions to organize CRC screenings for patients.

Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality

Madison, Wis.

The collaborative aims to increase participation from health systems across Wisconsin to improve CRC screening through a continued focus on shared decision making, education, and data analysis.

