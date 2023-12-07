Leading EMS Fitness Franchise BODY20 Appoints Jay Galluzzo as New CEO

Industry Veteran Tapped to Lead BODY20 as Company Prepares itself to More than Triple its Footprint in 2024

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BODY20 , the category-leading Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness franchise, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed fitness industry veteran Jay Galluzzo as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Galluzzo will succeed Greg Breitbart, who will transition to a key role as a member of the Board of Directors. As BODY20's new CEO, Galluzzo will prioritize accelerating the brand's already record-breaking growth and making BODY20 a household name as the global leader in technology-driven boutique fitness.

Galluzzo, 49, brings over 15 years of experience in operating, investing in and advising boutique fitness concepts, originally as the CEO and Co-Founder of Flywheel Sports, the first boutique fitness brand to incorporate emerging technology (performance tracking and in-class competition) into the studio experience, which he led from its launch in 2010 through a successful exit in 2014. Following Flywheel, Galluzzo was a partner at North Castle Partners, where he sourced and led investments in many well-known consumer experiential businesses in the wellness industry. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Club Sports Group, a fitness, wellness, and investment platform and the largest franchisee of F45 studios.

The decision to appoint Galluzzo as CEO was a strategic one, with Breitbart playing the key role in the selection process. Reflecting on the transition, Breitbart stated, "It has been a privilege to lead BODY20, and I am confident that Jay is the right leader to guide the company to even greater success. As we seek to aggressively move BODY20 forward and further establish the company as a top boutique fitness concept, we focused on identifying an extraordinary leader who could bring vision, focus and a wealth of experience to BODY20's operations that will help us fulfill the ultimate vision for the brand. Jay's proven track record and his history as a one of the early pioneers in the fitness technology space make him the perfect choice to take BODY20 to new heights and expand into the most important and sophisticated markets in the U.S. and beyond. I look forward to supporting him in my role on the board."

"I am honored to join BODY20 during this exciting time of growth for the brand," said Galluzzo. "I am eager to bring my experience and fitness background to the team and build upon the best-in-class business and culture established under Greg's exceptional leadership. I've had the good fortune in my career to work with a number of cutting-edge brands that have made an indelible mark on the industry, and BODY20 is sure to do the same."

BODY20, under Breitbart's leadership since 2019, has achieved exponential growth during his tenure and established strongholds in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, Denver and Chicago metro areas. In the past year, the brand surpassed 250 signed franchise agreements, and has received numerous accolades including a No. 56 ranking on Entrepreneur Magazine's coveted list of Top New and Emerging Franchises, as well as a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 as the 292nd Fastest Growing Private Brand in the U.S. Breitbart's decision-making prowess has been instrumental in positioning BODY20 as an industry leader.

"As we look ahead, BODY20 is poised for an exciting journey, which includes having 100 studios open by Summer 2024 and eyeing expansion in key markets in California and New York, while also introducing innovative fitness offerings to elevate the BODY20 experience," said Galluzzo. "We are committed to being a market leader in fitness franchising, and the dominant name in the EMS space. The future is bright."

About BODY20:

BODY20 is a rapidly growing fitness franchise that leverages technology through the use of an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit to revolutionize the way people workout and help unlock their full potential. BODY20 offers a 20-minute one-on-one workout with a certified BODY20 Coach that guides you through customized strength and cardio programs, giving your body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any use of traditional gym equipment. BODY20's goal is to in just 20 minutes per week, materially impact the other 10,060 minutes in the week for each and every member. To learn more about BODY20 and its franchise opportunities, visit: https://body20.com.

