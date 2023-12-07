OWYN and Brittany Mahomes Commit to a Six-Figure Matching Donation to FARE

Allergen Friendly Nutrition Brand and Mahomes Unite to Support Food Allergy Research

NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OWYN , the nutrition brand behind the leading plant-based protein shake, today announced a joint matching donation of $100,000 to FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) in partnership with Brittany Mahomes, co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team and wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. FARE is the nation's largest private funder of food allergy research and primary nonprofit engaged in food allergy advocacy.

The contribution kicks off FARE's largest fundraising initiative of the year, the "I Can" Campaign, during the National Month of Giving. OWYN and Brittany Mahomes invite the public to join them in contributing to the campaign, which will benefit FARE's critical initiatives transforming the future of food allergy research. The brand, in collaboration with Brittany, will match donations up to $100,000.

"I am proud to partner with OWYN on this match donation to FARE. This is a cause that is near and dear to my heart given the support that the nonprofit provides to families like ours who have children with life-threatening food allergies," said Brittany Mahomes. "I love OWYN's mission of ingredient transparency, clean formulas, and the brand's advocacy for the 33 million Americans living with food allergies. I am excited to be working with an amazing organization that is helping to improve the quality of life and health of those with food allergies."

Brittany is a mother to two children with food allergies and knows first-hand the importance of food allergy education and awareness. Her son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III suffers from a severe peanut allergy that led to an anaphylactic reaction when he was eight months old. As a longtime partner and the first brand to be nationally recognized by FARE, OWYN shares Mahomes' personal mission of making allergy-friendly products accessible and enjoyable for those with life threatening food allergies.

"We are committed to standing with roughly one-third of U.S. households dealing with a severe food allergy or sensitivity, and we're calling on you to join us," said Mark Olivieri, CEO of OWYN. "This medical condition is an undeniable challenge within our food system, and we're continuing our dedication to tackling it head on with our donation to FARE. Together, we can empower those affected by food allergies to lead safe, productive lives regardless of their geographical location, socioeconomic status, or background."

OWYN is the only brand in its category to bridge medical roots with consumer-friendly appeal. OWYN works closely with a medical advisory board comprised of leaders from top-rated institutions across the country to guide product formulations and innovation. All products are allergen tested for the top 9 most common allergens in accredited third party laboratories to ensure top nine allergen-friendly standards are met.

"The "I Can" Campaign with the help of OWYN and Brittany Mahomes, moves us closer to a world where we are free of the suffering caused by food allergies," said Sung Poblete, RN, PhD, CEO of FARE. "Every dollar raised directly translates to more research, better education, and increased advocacy. We thank OWYN and Brittany for their generosity and gracious support."

Last year's annual fundraising campaign for FARE met its $1 million goal thanks in part to OWYN's contribution.

"Our annual giveback contribution to FARE is something that I cherish greatly," said Leigh Feuerstein, OWYN Executive Chairman and FARE Board Member. "My son lives with a rare food allergy disease, so to be part of a movement that helps the millions of Americans impacted by food allergies is truly rewarding."

Donations to the campaign can be made directly at FoodAllergy.org/MahomesOWYN now until December 31st, 2023. Limited edition merchandise will be offered for those who participate while supplies last.

About OWYN:

OWYN (Only What You Need) is a nutrition company that unites great taste and ingredient transparency. All OWYN products contain clean, premium ingredients, with zero artificial ingredients. OWYN currently offers plant protein in five varieties, including the Original 20g Protein Shake, Pro Elite 32g Protein Shake, Complete Nutrition Shake, Double Shot Coffee Protein Shake, and Protein Powders. For more information on OWYN, please visit liveowyn.com .

About FARE:

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the nation's leading 501(c)(3) non-profit engaged in food allergy advocacy as well as the largest private funder of food allergy research. FARE's innovative education, advocacy and research initiatives transform the future of food allergy through new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more, visit: foodallergy.org .

