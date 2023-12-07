Young Choi Named StarKist President & CEO

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist today announced that Mr. Young Choi has been named the new President & CEO, StarKist Co. This strategic decision comes in recognition of Mr. Choi's outstanding contributions as the Vice President of Finance, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since joining the company in May 2022.

Young Choi, President & CEO, StarKist Co. (PRNewswire)

Chae-Ung Um, the outgoing President & CEO, has decided to pursue new professional opportunities. StarKist wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Before joining StarKist, Choi held various finance executive positions with SPC Group and Tesco in the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea from December 2007 to April 2022. Prior to that, Choi worked as a certified public accountant for Deloitte in both South Korea and the United States from 1998 to November 2007. He received his Bachelor's degree from Yonsei University in South Korea and an MBA from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom.

StarKist remains committed to delivering the highest quality protein products to its consumers and looks forward to a seamless transition under Mr. Choi's leadership.

ABOUT STARKIST CO.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing nutritious convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve shelf-stable protein pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

StarKist Co. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StarKist Co.