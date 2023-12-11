Last Fortress x The Boys Collaboration Round 2! Homelander, Soldier Boy, and A-Train Join the Fight!

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on an epic journey in the groundbreaking survival game, Last Fortress: Underground, as it kicks off its second collaboration with the viral superhero TV series, The Boys.

Iconic characters from The Boys—Homelander, Soldier Boy, and A-Train—will set foot on the wasteland this time. Meanwhile, the adventures of Butcher, Hughie, and Starlight continue as they return to the wasteland. Players can get Starlight simply by checking in during the collaboration.

Last Fortress x The Boys Collaboration Round 2 (PRNewswire)

Uncover Vought's conspiracy with The Boys on this bloody Christmas

In the previous collaboration, players fought alongside The Boys, temporarily resolving the crisis in the Last Fortress. Vought, however, would not relent this easily. Amidst the festive cheer of Christmas, a sinister conspiracy lurks, poised to stain our last fortress with blood! The heroes from The Boys will stand alongside players in battle, unveiling a gripping storyline and thwarting Vought's sinister plans.

Three more Supes—Homelander, Soldier Boy, and A-Train—make a sensational debut!

As more characters from The Boys meet in the wasteland, a new chapter unfolds! Homelander, Soldier Boy, and A-Train—three Supes from Vought—make their first visit to the wasteland. Will they bring us hope or crisis? Meanwhile, Butcher, Hughie, and Starlight return to Last Fortress to join forces with our commanders! Completing the check-in challenge during the collaboration will grant players Starlight for free!

Multiple collab events underway, featuring 70+ limited-time items!

To immerse players in The Boys' vibrant world, Last Fortress has especially crafted over 70 items for this collab. These include a new fortress appearance, Homelander the Leader, an exclusive vehicle called Hero Rally, new gear tailored for collab heroes, as well as avatar frames, message frames, and medals, to name just a few. Players can also unlock an exclusive skin for A-Train! The thrilling moments and diverse items from this collaboration will all be showcased as collectibles in "THE BOYS Collection Room," providing a glimpse into the captivating charm of The Boys.

The Last Fortress x The Boys collab is now in full swing, offering a wealth of in-game events and exquisite items. It's worth noting that some limited-time events are underway in the community as well, providing more opportunities to win fabulous rewards through events! For more info, visit the official Facebook page and Discord channel of Last Fortress: Underground. Download Last Fortress: Underground from the App Store or Google Play and unite with The Boys today!

Download Last Fortress: Underground

App Store/Google Play: https://lastfortress.onelink.me/dWAs/cgt9bmhr

Official Website: https://last-fortress.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/LastFortress/100063571239541/

Discord: https://discord.gg/W2yQUz7jWG

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Last Fortress: Underground