JAPAN PAVILION TO BE UNVEILED AT THE SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION 2024 WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW

Japan Selected as Asia's First Partner Country

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter Japan will be the first Asian nation appointed as the partner country of the Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 21-23, 2024. Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will debut a very special Japan Pavilion that will showcase an unparalleled and diverse selection of gastronomic delights within the Pavilion that reflect the culturally rich regions, artisans, and time-honored techniques from throughout Japan that are admired the world over.

Introducing Japan as the Specialty Food Association's 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show Partner. (PRNewswire)

The Japan Pavilion will feature approximately over 50 companies and organizations exhibiting a wide selection of Japanese food products, including an emphasis on Japan's world-class seafood. The delicious oceanic treasures exhibiting at the show originate from prefectures of Japan that provide a diverse and extraordinary abundance of seafood such as Hotate (Scallop), Hamachi/Buri (Yellowtail), and Tai (Snapper). Additionally the finest A4 and A5 Wagyu beef, rice, Japanese seasonings, and sweets will make their appearance. Small artisanal farmers and purveyors will include independent exhibitors such as manufacturers of soy sauce, plant-based products, savory Japanese condiments and dashi, among others. A robust selection of exceptional products from Japan will be unveiled on an unprecedented scale. This year the highly anticipated Winter Fancy Food Show is scheduled to have over 1,100 suppliers exhibiting.

Winter Fancy Food Show and SFA's First Asian Partner Country

As the partner country Japan will co-host the trade show with the organizer, the Specialty Food Association (SFA), whose mission is to support a thriving specialty food marketplace through recognition of innovation and inclusivity as well as excellence in food and beverage. Japan aims to work closely with SFA to foster awareness and understanding about Japanese foods, its origins, time-honored techniques, as well as lesser-known hidden treasure ingredients, products, and responsibly harvested seafood. As a result, the exciting edible experiences of Japanese food will continue to inspire and inform the specialty food category now and in the future. Together this dynamic partnership will further enhance the value and presence of Japanese food products and its significant influence within the food sector.

"The Specialty Food Association is very excited to partner with the Japan External Trade Organization for the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show," said Bill Lynch, SFA president. "Japan has an abundance of culinary treasures, and I look forward to our buying community experiencing them at the Show."

Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is dedicated to supporting measures that focus on expanding sales channels for Japanese food products, including seafood and aquaculture products and farmed marine products that are coveted by revered culinary establishments, chefs, grocery retailers, and eateries from around the world. In preparation for the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, JETRO will strongly support the promotion and expansion of sales channels for Japanese foods and products, with an emphasis on marine products, through the following initiatives.

Business matching between sellers and prospective buyers

Inviting and matching buyers from countries outside of North America

Providing cooking demonstrations using marine products and processed marine products and tasting opportunities for buyers

Other active promotional activities using digital tools before and during the exhibition period

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $194 billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education , and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows —which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards —which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily , the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

About Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

