"Neiman Marcus Customer Care, Santa Speaking"

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, this time of year Neiman Marcus Group associates transform into Holiday Magic Makers to deliver exceptional experiences and services to the integrated luxury retailer's customers. For 11 months out of the year, Felix Estridge, Customer Care Specialist, Neiman Marcus, provides unparalleled service to customers. Come December, he trades in his headset for a Santa hat, transforming into Dallas-Fort Worth's beloved big man in red to spread holiday cheer. Originally hired 15 years ago as a seasonal associate, Estridge's extraordinary customer impact led him to join the company full-time three years ago – answering the age-old question: what does Santa do in the offseason?

When he’s not ringing in holiday cheer as NM’s Santa, Felix Estridge brightens customers days as a Customer Care Specialist. Credit: Shea Cannon Photography (PRNewswire)

"One of my favorite memories was fulfilling a lifelong dream for a 94-year-old customer who never had the opportunity to visit Santa as a child. Her immediate joy was contagious, cementing in my heart that holiday magic is truly for all ages," said Estridge. "I feel lucky to work for a company that prioritizes Belonging, emphasizes individual strengths, and encourages associates to explore new opportunities for growth. This unique culture allows me to create magic year-round, bringing the same cheer I feel as Santa to my role in customer care."

Each NMG associate plays a vital role during the most wonderful time of the year, servicing all of their customers' holiday gifting needs. From recruiters finding the best seasonal talent, client advisors and digital stylists helping identify the perfect gifts, supply chain analysts ensuring stores are stocked and packages arrive on time, marketing teams activating innovative campaigns, and restaurant teams giving customers a respite from their busy shopping trips, each role makes a direct impact on the business. NMG Magic Makers exemplify the company's values, create holiday magic, and Revolutionize Luxury Experiences for customers, brand partners and each other.

"Our NMG Magic Makers are the heart of our relationship business going above and beyond to Make Life Extraordinary for our customers, delivering exceptional experiences across our integrated retail model," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "We also partner with the world's most desired brands to curate an amazing assortment continuing to build on our legacy as the ultimate luxury gifting and holiday dressing destination."

Through NMG's Holiday Magic Makers associate recognition campaign, the luxury retailer provides a peek behind the curtain into the company's festive factory and the many roles that make the season spectacular. This year, over 250 Magic Makers have been nominated for their continued efforts. Featured associates include Anthony Suggs, Vice President, Supply Chain, Neiman Marcus Group who oversees everything from packaging to inventory, warehouse processes, shipping logistics, and beyond to fulfill customer orders for the holidays. Another star is David Hoey, Senior Director, Visual Merchandising, Bergdorf Goodman, who directs the show-stopping Fifth Avenue windows that have earned international acclaim. Marjon Zabihi Henderson, Senior Director, Brand Experience & Special Events, Neiman Marcus, leads the team that masterfully executes 1,000+ customer events throughout the holidays, including Breakfasts with Santa, Fantasy Gifts, White Elephant parties, as well as extraordinary shopping and gifting experiences.

"My journey with Neiman Marcus began 20 years ago, marking the inception of my career. The company has nurtured my professional development, propelling me from an in-store position to a corporate role where I now spearhead events and special projects across the organization," said Henderson. "Neiman's has undergone an incredible transformation during my tenure and our holiday traditions represent who we are as a company, largely thanks to our wonderful teams."

NMG continues to Lead with Love, and this year the retailer is supporting philanthropic efforts through point-of-sale fundraising campaigns that customers can participate in. Neiman Marcus is giving back to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, continuing its cherished partnership that spans over 5 years. The partnership also includes empowering the next generation to pursue careers in retail by partnering with BGCA through seasonal hiring programs. At Bergdorf Goodman, funds raised will benefit Culture for One, through the recently unveiled Bergdorf Goodness Foundation Fund.

You can experience the holiday magic by exploring the talented Magic Makers here or interacting with Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman across all three facets of NMG's integrated retail model.

