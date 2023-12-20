California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) Announces Flagship MLS Platform Perchwell Begins Beta Phase for Agents and Brokers

A game-changer for MLS platforms, Perchwell offers a property-centric, end-to-end workflow solution for real estate professionals

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest and most recognized MLS in the country, is announcing Perchwell's beta launch for a select group of users. The flagship MLS platform, which includes both desktop and mobile apps, will power and streamline real estate professionals' core workflows more efficiently than ever before.

CRMLS is taking a thoughtful, comprehensive implementation approach to the beta testing period by enabling small batches of users at a time to explore the product. After adequate testing in real-world settings, gathering feedback, and implementing optimizations and improvements, CRMLS plans to make Perchwell available to their 41 participating Associations of REALTORS® accounting for over 110,000 users.

Perchwell will also be made available to non-CRMLS brokerages and MLSs throughout California via real estate technology company REcore in 2024. REcore is a separate and distinct company developed by MLS experts and is positioned as an MLS SaaS (Software as a Service) and data licensing organization.

Perchwell will support day-to-day real estate activities, including listing submission and syndication, property searching, market analysis, client collaboration, and more. Perchwell also supports interoperability and integration with other industry technology products through its API. Unlike legacy platforms, Perchwell features a property-centric data model allowing it to serve as the MLS' single source of comprehensive listing information. Along with a sleek front-end interface and robust back-end architecture, Perchwell will deliver a distinctly improved user experience.

"Now that Perchwell has reached this beta phase, we're confident it will be poised to revolutionize the way real estate professionals interact and engage with the MLS, giving them even more capabilities and enabling even better ways to satisfy their clients," said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO. "It is one invaluable step towards bringing Perchwell to every real estate professional looking to move into the future with a property-centric dataset that they'll not only glean from, but contribute to as well."

"We are excited to enter into the beta phase with CRMLS. As industry leaders, their partnership to advance the technology and capabilities that an MLS can provide to the real estate community is invaluable to us," commented Brendan Fairbanks, Perchwell CEO. "Our system is helping transform MLSs from data repositories into powerful property-centric platforms, enabling agents to provide deeper advisory counsel to their clients with compelling analysis, visuals, and expanded property insights."

As a premier technology platform for real estate, Perchwell stands to be the preferred, modern alternative to the industry's legacy offerings, with standout features including elements such as "walk the block", which enables users to receive neighboring tax records and transaction histories on the listing display map, and real-time data visualizations.

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit go.CRMLS.org.

Perchwell is the premier data and workflow technology platform for the residential real estate industry. Perchwell's product offering includes a suite of data management, market research, and client collaboration tools for MLSs, brokers, and agents. For more information, please visit perchwell.com.

